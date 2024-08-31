Sean Patrick Hannity is a prominent conservative television host, radio personality, and author. Known for his outspoken views and strong support of conservative policies, Hannity has become a central figure in American media. His fame has generated interest in his earnings. So how much does he make? Discover Sean Hannity's net worth and how he has amassed it.

Sean Hannity's net worth has improved over time thanks to his long career in TV. He has also found success as a radio host and author, further increasing his earnings and solidifying his status as a prominent figure in American media.

Sean Hannity's profile summary

Full name Sean Patrick Hannity Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 1961 Age 62 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York City, USA Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Irish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Brown Mother Lillian Hannity (née Flynn) Father Hugh J. Hannity Siblings Three Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Jill Rhodes Children Two School Sacred Heart Seminary, St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary University New York University, Adelphi University (did not graduate), Liberty University (honorary degree) Profession Television presenter, broadcaster, writer Net worth $250 million–$320 million Instagram @seanhannity Facebook X (Twitter) @seanhannity

Sean Hannity's net worth

What is Sean Hannity's net worth in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Just Jared, and HotNewHipHop, Sean has an alleged net worth of between $250 million and $320 million. He has amassed his wealth from his career as a media personality and author.

How much is Sean Hannity's salary?

According to Finty and The Street, Sean earns an alleged wage of between $43 million and $45 million per year from his media empire. For example, Forbes reported in 2020 that the star earned $43 million. In addition, he earns an estimated $25 million annually from his Fox contract.

Sean Hannity's income sources

Hannity is a jack of all trades. Here is a detailed breakdown of Sean Hannity's earnings and fortune from his career and business ventures.

Television and radio hosting

Sean has a long and successful career in television and radio hosting. He began his radio career in 1989 with his first talk radio show at KCSB-FM, a volunteer college station at UC Santa Barbara. Throughout the years, Sean has signed several lucrative contracts. For example, in 2004, he signed a $25 million five-year contract extension with ABC Radio.

2008, after Citadel Broadcasting bought ABC Radio, Sean signed a five-year contract extension worth $100 million.

Apart from radio, Sean has made substantial money from television since he began hosting in 1996. He earns around $25 million annually for his work at Fox News, where he hosts Hannity.

Book sales

Sean Hannity has been an author since 2002, when he published his first book, Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty over Liberalism. Some of his best-selling books (New York Times bestsellers) include Let Freedom Ring (2002), Deliver Us from Evil (2004), and Conservative Victory (2010). His fourth book, Live Free or Die (2020), also performed well commercially.

In 2019, CNN reported that Sean had signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster's Threshold Editions, valued between $5 million and $10 million.

Real estate investments

Patrick has made substantial investments in real estate. According to a 2018 report by The Guardian, the media personality owned at least 877 residential properties across seven states that he purchased for nearly $89 million. Sean Hannity's real estate ventures include luxury homes, low-income housing, and commercial real estate.

Where does Sean Hannity live?

Sean has several personal properties, including his home, in addition to his real estate investments. Realtor.com reports that Sean lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and bought his 3800-square-foot oceanfront townhouse for $5.3 million in 2021.

FAQs

What is Sean Hannity's net worth? Hannity's alleged net worth is between $250 million and $320 million. Who is Sean Hannity married to now? The is divorced. He was previously married to Jill Rhodes from 1993 to 2019. Who is Sean Hannity's new wife? The media personality is not currently married. Who is Hannity's daughter? His daughter's name is Merri Kelly, a talented tennis player. Who is Sean Hannity's current partner? He is allegedly dating Fox News colleague Ainsley Earhardt. How old is Sean Hannity? The conservative commentator is 62 years old (as of August 2024). What is Sean Hannity's educational background? He attended New York University and Adelphi University but did not graduate. Who is in Sean Hannity's family? His family includes his two children, Merri Kelly and Patrick Hannity. He was previously married to Jill Rhodes.

Sean Hannity's net worth reflects his fortune as a television presenter, broadcaster, and writer. With a career spanning several decades, the commentator is among the most prominent figures in conservative media. His success stems from his long-running Fox News show, radio program and best-selling books.

