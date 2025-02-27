Mfantsipim's Joseph Andoh Kwofie stole the show yet again at the 2025 Central Region Super Zonals

The sprint king, who has written his name in gold at the interschools competition, won this year's boys 200m final

He has set his sights on breaking his record for the 100m race, for which he has been labelled as the favourite

Joseph Andoh Kwofie has firmly etched his name among the greats of the Central Region’s interschool Super Zonals.

The final-year sprinter from Mfantsipim Senior High School delivered another dominant performance, storming to victory in the 200m final and further solidifying his legacy on Thursday, February 27.

Mfantsipim's Joseph Andoh Kwofie clinched the 200m final race with ease, clocking 21.31 seconds. Photo credit: @mygtvsports and @Asanteforkuo.

Source: Twitter

Joseph Andoh Kwofie storms to 200m final victory

Kwofie, already a proven champion, retained his title with remarkable ease, crossing the finish line in 21.31 seconds—comfortably ahead of his closest rivals, per 3Sports.

As Mfantsipim’s sports prefect, he has played a crucial role in their back-to-back triumphs in 2023 and 2024, and he aimed for even greater milestones ahead of the finals.

The sprint sensation capped off his race with a touch of flair, executing Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration, much to the delight of the crowd.

A video trending on social media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the sprint king exploding from the blocks, creating a commanding gap by the halfway mark, and slowing down slightly before crossing the finish line in style.

Joseph Andoh Kwofie eyes history

While his latest run didn’t break any records, Kwofie remains the 100m and 200m record holder, clocking an electrifying 10.1 seconds and 20.3 seconds, respectively, during the 2024 edition of the competition.

His incredible performances propelled Mfantsipim to an impressive 168 points, reinforcing their dominance in school athletics.

Heading into this year’s showdown, Kwofie brimmed with confidence after dismantling his competitors at the recent Inter-Colleges competition.

Reflecting on his record-breaking feat in 2024, he said, as quoted by News Ghana:

“I felt so excited because breaking that record is not easy. You have to try hard and go through a lot. It’s not that easy.”

Despite already holding the sprint records, Kwofie is setting his sights even higher.

His next mission? A breathtaking sub-10-second 100m sprint—an achievement that could stand the test of time.

“I want to break my own record and set a new record that will be there for about 50 years and above. I want to hit a sub-10, and if I get that, maybe my [unborn] child will break the record,” he declared with a confident smile.

Eyes on Super Zonals 2025

With the 2025 Central Region Super Zonals taking place between February 27 and 28 at the Cape Coast Stadium, the stage is set for another electrifying display of speed and talent.

As Kwofie leads Mfantsipim’s charge, expectations are sky-high.

Mfantsipim's Joseph Andoh Kwofie boldly poses after emerging victorious in the 200m boys' final race. Photo credit: @theyawofosu/X.

Source: Twitter

Can he achieve his dream of a sub-10-second sprint and cement his place in Ghana’s athletics history?

For Kwofie and Mfantsipim, the mission remains unchanged: more records, more glory, and another championship title.

Prempeh College wins 2024 Ashanti Region Super Zonals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh College emerged victorious in the boys' competition at the 2024 Ashanti Region Super Zonals.

They outperformed rivals Opoku Ware and T.I. Amass, securing the title with 142 points.

Opoku Ware finished second with 123 points, while T.I. Amass placed third with 91.5 points.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh