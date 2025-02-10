A group of Accra Hearts of Oak fans travelled to Kumasi to join Kotoko supporters for the vigil night of Nana Pooley

The fans joined players, technical team and the management of the club in paying their respect to the supporter

The popular Asante Kotoko fan lost his life during the matchday 19 Premier League game against Nsoatreman FC

Fans of Accra Hearts of Oak produced a classy gesture after throwing away rivalry to join Asante Kotoko supporters for the vigil held in honour of Nana Pooley.

Nana Pooley, known in real life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, tragically lost his life during the Ghana Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

The Asante Kotoko supporter died after he was allegedly stabbed during a heated moment in Nsuatre last week.

In a video shared on social media, the fans of Hearts of Oak joined hundreds of Kotoko supporters to play their respect to Nana Pooley.

During the gathering, both set of fans sang and chanted 'No justice, no league', as they sent a clear message to the organisers of the Ghana Premier League.

Following the passing of the supporter, the Ghana Football Association suspended all matchday 20 games as investigations begin into the unfortunate event in Nsuatre.

Last week, the Ghana FA, the Ghana Police Service and the leadership of the various clubs held a series of meeting to outline measures to curb hooliganism at match centres.

The police department led by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, have pledged to provide enhanced security at the various match venues following the death of Nana Pooley.

Asante Ktoko sit top of the league table after 19 games in the 2024/25 season.

IGP meets GFA over Pooley's passing

Early last week, the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare met the Ghana Football Association over the unfortunate passing of Nana Pooley.

The head of Ghana's police urged fans to take a lesson from the demise of the supporter as the security service launches an investigation into the case.

He said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

”We urge the football fraternity to support us [Ghana Police], in this endeavour to bring the culprits to book.

”The football family must see this as a crime being investigated, and nothing else.

”This will help all those involved to have closure. We must use this tragic event to learn the relevant lessons and come out with a blueprint to ensure football continues to be a game people enjoy, and not one where people lose their lives."

Kotoko hold vigil for Nana Pooley

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko held an emotional vigil for supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly Known as Nana Pooley, on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The fan tragically lost his life following a heated moment with an alleged supporter of Nsoatreman FC during the matchday 19 encounter in Nsuatre.

Fans, players, management and the technical team of the club gathered to hold a candle light session for the late supporter, leaving Kumasi in a somber state.

