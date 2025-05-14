Grace Minta, undefeated African Armwrestling Champion, has landed a major Ghana Police Service promotion

Winning two gold medals at the 2023 African Games, Minta didn’t just conquer the competition, she elevated the Ghana's sports pride

The IGP’s promotion of Minta highlight a rare acknowledgment of sporting talent within the Service

Grace Minta has emerged not only as a continental powerhouse in armwrestling but also as an exemplary officer within the Ghana Police Service.

Her dedication and achievements have culminated in a well-deserved promotion from Inspector to Chief Inspector by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Grace Mintah, reigning African armwresting champion, promoted from Inspector to Chief Inspector in Ghana Police on Monday, May 14, 2025. Image credit: Ghana Police Service, MOYS

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made during a special meeting with police officers who actively participate in sports, highlighting the service’s support for sporting excellence.

The IGP, moved by Minta’s reputation and accolades, lauded her for elevating the image of the police service both locally and internationally.

“You have made the service proud. You have been promoted to Chief Inspector with immediate effect in recognition of your achievements and sporting prowess,” he said.

Grace Minta's armwrestling success

Minta is no stranger to the podium. As an undefeated African Champion in the women’s 80kg category, she has dominated armwrestling circuits across the continent.

Her crowning achievement came at the 2023 African Games, where she clinched double gold for Ghana—an outstanding feat that not only lifted the nation's flag high but also earned her the admiration of sports enthusiasts and law enforcement alike.

Beyond Africa, she reigns supreme in the global arena, currently holding the title of World Champion in the Master category.

Her strength, focus, and determination have not only won her medals but also cemented her reputation as one of Ghana's most formidable sportswomen.

A sports champion in Ghana police uniform

Minta’s achievements in armwrestling are matched by her dedication to her professional duties.

Known among her peers for her discipline, integrity, and work ethic, she has seamlessly balanced the demands of a sporting career with the responsibilities of law enforcement.

Her promotion is not just a recognition of athletic excellence but a testament to her holistic contributions to the service.

In a time when balancing dual careers can be daunting, Minta’s journey offers a powerful narrative of what can be achieved through commitment and resilience.

Her success reflects positively on the Ghana Police Service, inspiring a new generation of officers to pursue their passions while serving their nation.

Ghana Police support for athletic officers

The IGP’s gesture reflects a broader commitment by the Ghana Police Service to recognize and support the talents of its personnel beyond traditional roles.

By promoting Minta and publicly acknowledging her achievements, the leadership is sending a clear message: excellence in all forms will be recognized and rewarded.

This progressive stance not only motivates officers but also enriches the image of the police service, positioning it as a multifaceted institution that values dedication in every sphere of contribution.

Source: YEN.com.gh