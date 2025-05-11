Wrestling icon Sabu has passed away at 60, leaving behind a legacy filled with brutal matches, daring stunts, and unmatched dedication

Sabu rose to fame in ECW, redefining hardcore wrestling with barbed wire bouts and high-risk maneuvers

Wrestlers and fans worldwide are paying tribute to Sabu, remembering him as a fearless performer who gave everything to the ring

The professional wrestling community is in mourning following the heartbreaking news of the passing of Sabu, one of the most iconic figures in hardcore wrestling history. He was 60 years old.

The announcement was made on Sunday, May 11, by an official wrestling account on X with over one million followers, sparking an outpouring of tributes from fans, peers, and organizations across the industry.

Sabu looks on while in the ring during ECW at the HP Pavilion on February 27, 2007 in Buffalo, New York. Image credit: Rich Freeda/WWE

Sabu: A hardcore pioneer who redefined limits

Born Terry Brunk, Sabu was a trailblazer whose name became synonymous with extreme wrestling.

Rising to fame during the 1990s, he was a central figure in the now-legendary Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), where he pushed the boundaries of in-ring performance.

Known for his fearless style and willingness to sacrifice his body, Sabu made a career out of high-risk maneuvers, brutal barbed wire matches, and moments that left fans on the edge of their seats.

While many modern wrestlers adopt high-flying or hardcore styles, the American fighter was among the original few who helped define what that meant.

His battles with the likes of Terry Funk, Taz, and Rob Van Dam became staples of ECW lore and set a standard for what hardcore wrestling could be.

Tributes Pour In From Across the Wrestling World for Sabu

As news of Sabu’s death spread, tributes began pouring in from fellow wrestlers, fans, and major wrestling promotions. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) posted a heartfelt message:

“AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.”

Other legends and contemporaries echoed similar sentiments, with many praising Sabu’s unrelenting passion and the indelible mark he left on the industry.

Sabu's WWE Legacy and Passion

Though he never held a world title in WWE, Sabu's contributions were far-reaching. His work in ECW, NJPW, TNA, and even brief appearances in WWE made him a globally recognized figure in professional wrestling.

Fans admired him not for championships, but for his authenticity, intensity, and willingness to go to lengths few others would dare.

Wrestling historians often credit Sabu with helping bring international attention to a more brutal, no-holds-barred style of wrestling.

His matches were often chaotic, filled with tables, chairs, and blood – yet he always carried an aura of controlled mayhem. Sabu didn’t just fight in the ring; he lived for it.

At the time of this writing, the cause of Sabu’s death has not been made public. Regardless, his legacy will be remembered not in how he left, but in how he lived — and how he inspired a generation of wrestlers to follow their own path, no matter the risks.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the countless fans whose lives he touched through his unforgettable presence in the ring.

