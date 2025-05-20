Gadi Kinda has tragically passed away following a recent "complex medical battle," as confirmed by his club Maccabi Haifa

The Ethiopian-born midfielder earned 10 caps for Israel and Sporting Kansas City, where he scored 16 goals in 80 appearances

Tributes poured in from clubs and fans, with Sporting KC and Maccabi Haifa mourning a player remembered for his talent and humility

Israeli international and Maccabi Haifa midfielder Gadi Kinda has sadly passed away at the age of 31 after what the club described as a "complex medical battle."

His death was confirmed on Tuesday, May 20, just two weeks after Maccabi Haifa disclosed that Kinda had been hospitalised due to health complications.

His last appearance for the club came on March 29.

"Maccabi Haifa Football Club mourns the death of the team's player, Gadi Raphael Kinda," the club said in a statement. "

The Maccabi Haifa family hugs the Kinda family and prays that they will not know any more sorrow."

A career across continents

Born in Ethiopia and raised in Israel from the age of three, Kinda began his football journey with FC Ashdod’s youth academy and made his senior debut at just 17.

He later played for Beitar Jerusalem before making a move to the United States, where he starred in Major League Soccer for Sporting Kansas City.

Between 2020 and 2023, he played four seasons with the MLS outfit, notching 16 goals and 17 assists in 80 appearances. Kinda missed the 2022 season due to injury but remained a key figure for the club when fit.

Sporting Kansas City paid tribute in a heartfelt statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda. Our hearts are with Gadi’s family, his friends, teammates, and all who knew him."

The Major League Soccer released a statement which read:

“During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020 to 2023, Gadi was a fan favourite—not just for his exceptional talent on the pitch, but for his passion, kindness, and generosity toward everyone around him,” the league said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fans, and the entire Sporting Kansas City community.”

Representing Israel on the big stage

Kinda also represented Israel at the international level, earning 10 caps.

Among his international highlights was a match against Portugal, where he shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo.

His passing marks a tragic end to a career full of promise and passion, and he is remembered not just for his talent, but for the grace and humility he brought to the game.

