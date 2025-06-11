Rising Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipsang has suddenly passed away from a cardiac arrest

Born in Eldoret, Kipsang schooled in the United States and competed for the University of Alabama

Tributes have since poured in for the 'King of Track' following news of his heartbreaking demise

Kenya and Africa's athletics fraternity have been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of promising runner Eliud Kipsang.

The 29-year-old passed away from cardiac arrest on June 10, despite desperate attempts by medics to save his life.

Eliud Kipsang representing the University of Alabama in an athletics event.

Eliud Kipsang: A sudden loss that shocked the Athletics world

News of Kipsang’s untimely death spread swiftly across social media, leaving fans, fellow athletes, and sports lovers in disbelief.

Reactions poured in on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting the heartbreak felt globally.

@miki_djan, who was visibly struck by the news, simply wrote:

“Sad.”

@madmaxfurriossy chimed in::

“This is so tragic.”

@Jubbitie added:

“Terrible news.”

@Mi_Makrel_la summed up with a question:

“How old was he?”

A rising career cut short

Before his passing, Kipsang had been tipped for greatness on the track.

Known for his remarkable speed and stamina, he made a name for himself while competing in the United States collegiate circuit.

He set the NCAA record in the 1500m with a blistering time of 3:33.74 — a record that stood until earlier this year when it was broken by Liam Murphy.

In 2023, he turned professional and signed with global sportswear brand Adidas, as reported by The Stride Report.

Stats that spoke volumes

Born in Eldoret, a town famous for producing world-class runners, Kipsang boasted an impressive range of personal bests.

These included 1:46.99 in the 800m, 3:54 in the mile, 7:53 in the 3,000m, and 13:39 in the 5,000m.

He was a three-time All-American in track and claimed victory at the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships.

Kipsang graduated with honours from the University of Alabama in 2023 — the same year he signed with Adidas, officially stepping into the world of professional athletics.

The risk behind the glory

According to the American Heart Association, sudden cardiac death remains the leading cause of non-accidental fatalities among college athletes.

Although the overall rate of such incidents has declined over the past two decades, male athletes, those of African descent, a bracket in which Kipsang falls, and basketball players remain at higher risk.

Eliud Kipsang looks on during a distance race for the University of Alabama.

These fatal episodes often occur during physical exertion, typically linked to congenital issues involving the coronary arteries.

Another tragedy rocks Kenya

While the country was still reeling from Kipsang’s death, another distressing event hit the headlines.

Former New Mathare FC goalkeeper, Eric Wafula, was reportedly lynched by a mob in Pangani, Nairobi, on June 8, 2025.

Wafula and an unidentified male companion were accused of stealing a mobile phone — a claim that led to their fatal assault.

He had once shown great promise in Kenya’s football circles, having played for New Mathare FC in the FKF National Division Two Eastern Zone.

Young Senegelese footballer dies from cardiac arrest

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported on Senegalese midfielder Ousmane Diaby, who tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 14-year-old passed away after collapsing during a youth match in Auxerre, France.

