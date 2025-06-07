Revered sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has disclosed the passing of her mother, a day after the Eid celebrations

News of his mum's passing sparked an outpouring of grief across the football fraternity and the wider public

He has shared details of the burial rites that will be given to his mother according to the teachings of Islam

Saddick Adams has been hit by a deeply personal tragedy.

The respected broadcaster, popularly known as Sports Obama, announced the passing of his mother on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Saddick Adams mourns the death of his mother after Eid celebrations

In a heartfelt post shared across his social media platforms, Saddick revealed that his mother had passed away earlier in the day.

With heavy words, he broke the news to his followers and invited them to remember her in prayer.

“Allah has called my mum today,” he wrote on X (fomerly Twitter).

“The life she lived was a blessing. In accordance with Islamic customs, her Janazah (burial rites) will be performed tomorrow morning at Adrobaa. Do remember her in your Duas.”

Outpouring of condolences for Saddick Adams

Shortly after the announcement, messages of sympathy began pouring in from colleagues, friends, and admirers across the media landscape and beyond.

Many took to X to share their support and prayers during this difficult time.

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe wrote:

"Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rājiʿūn – Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. May Allah grant her Jannah 🙏🏿🤲🏿"

Sporty FM’s Nathan Quao offered a brief but heartfelt message:

"Condolences, my brother."

Woezor TV’s Ewura Adams Karim also sent her support:

"Accept my deepest condolences brother."

Another user, @ZenniRMFC, added:

"My condolences to you and the family, and may Allah grant her Jannah."

In a show of empathy, @TheAtiila encouraged him to stay strong:

"Stay strong, senior, this is hard. It’s not easy to lose mum."

One tribute that stood out came from @solomondewise27, who reflected:

"They only live for a short time. After they've suffered for long for our betterment, they can't enjoy it enough just for a few moments, and they're gone. May Allah keep her safe wherever she is."

Saddick Adams: A voice beyond sports

Saddick Adams is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most influential sports journalists.

Over the years, he has earned a reputation for his fearless reporting, data-driven commentary, and commitment to holding those in power accountable.

While he made his name in sports journalism, Saddick has gradually branched into broader public interest work.

He now hosts the Angel Morning Show on Accra-based Angel 102.9 FM, where he leads political and social discussions.

One of his notable recent contributions was his collaborative effort with National Security, helping to rescue victims caught up in the alleged QNET Ponzi scheme.

His voice has not only echoed in stadiums and studios but has also made an impact in protecting the vulnerable and fighting injustice.

