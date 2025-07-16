A young golfer’s life was tragically cut short when an unexpected lightning storm hit the course without proper warning

Reports suggest that the golf course's alarm system was too quiet to alert golfers in time, raising serious concerns

Golfers claimed they only heard alarms after they had already taken refuge in the clubhouse as emergency responders arrived

A young golfer tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning while playing at Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardyston, New Jersey, on July 8 2025.

Simon John Mariani, 28, was playing the 15th hole when the unexpected storm struck, with the incident sparking widespread concern about the safety protocols in place at the golf course.

Simon John Mariani. Image credit: Dailybeast

Source: Twitter

According to News 12 New Jersey, players were not adequately warned about the storm's severity. Fellow golfer Brian Delia, who was at the course that day, claimed that the alarm sounded by the course staff was far too faint to be heard by most golfers.

Delia described the sound of the alarm as very faint, likening it to a small bullhorn. He added that he didn't believe many people were able to hear it at all.

Brian Delia further revealed that players continued their game until they decided to flee to the clubhouse, only to see police and emergency responders arriving soon after.

Per reports, the horn was not blown until golfers were already inside, seeking refuge from the storm.

28-year-old man John Mariani was struck by lightning while playing golf at a course in New Jersey, according to the Hardyston Police Department. Image credit: Brian Delia

Source: Twitter

According to ABC News, the Hardyston Police Department reported receiving a 911 call around 1:53 p.m. that day. Upon arriving at the scene, officers provided assistance to the victim until paramedics arrived.

While some golfers did manage to find safety in time, the incident highlights the potential dangers of golfing during unpredictable weather.

Following a week of medical care, Mariani reportedly died on Monday, July 14. His sad passing has brought attention to the importance of clear and timely safety protocols in outdoor sporting events.

Who is Simon Mariani?

Simon Mariani was an associate at MTS Health Partners in New York. He was remembered fondly by colleagues and friends for his remarkable work ethic, integrity, and sense of humor.

His obituary described him as an intelligent and dedicated individual who was well-liked by everyone he worked with. Mariani’s life was filled with promise, and his sudden passing has left a deep impact on those who knew him.

His tragic accident has raised awareness about the risks of outdoor sports during storms. In golf, where players are often exposed to the elements, it is crucial for facilities to implement effective and timely warning systems.

John Mariani's death: Reactions on social media

One fan commented:

''Such a heartbreaking loss. Simon Mariani was taken far too young. His dedication and talent were apparent in everything he did. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. #RIP #GoneTooSoon"

Another person wrote on X:

"Devastated to hear about Simon Mariani's tragic passing at just 28. A rising star in both his professional and personal life. It’s a reminder to never take life for granted. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. #RestInPeace"

