Residents of Akwatia held a vigil in honour of their late Member of Parliament (MP), Ernest Yaw Kumi, on the evening of Monday, July 14, 2025

The vigil started as a calm procession but quickly turned into a lively event with attendees dancing to music, sparking mixed reactions online

Social media users criticised the celebratory nature of the vigil, while others pointed to it as proof of how life goes on no matter what happens

Residents of Akwatia have stirred mixed reactions online after holding a candlelight vigil in honour of their late Member of Parliament (MP), Ernest Kumi.

Akwatia residents hold vigil for their late Member of Parliament (MP), Ernest Kumi, on Monday, July 15, 2025. Image credit: @eddie_wrt, @InusahMedia/Facebook

The vigil, held on Monday, July 14, 2025, began as a calm and dignified procession through the streets of Akwatia, but ended up more akin to a party, with many attendees dancing jovially to music.

Many Ghanaians on social media expressed amazement at the developments at the vigil, with many wondering whether Akwatia residents were in mourning or celebrating an event.

The vigil was held following the unexpected death of the area’s young MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Kumi was reported dead on Monday, July 7, 2025 at the age of 41.

He reportedly complained of chest pains after returning from a trip earlier that day.

According to his junior brother, Ernest Kumi was transported to the Lister Hospital in Accra for treatment.

“He travelled and arrived this morning. When he returned, he complained of chest pain and was taken to the Lister Hospital. He was given a drip, but it was noticed that the fluid wasn’t flowing. Later, his wife was told that he was not responding to treatment and had died.” he told the media while sobbing in an interview.

Kumi’s death left residents of Akwatia demoralised, as he was popular in the area and well known for his affable nature.

He had fought hard to win the seat and finally managed to fulfil his dream, only to die after six months in Parliament.

The Twitter video of the vigil for Ernest Yaw Kumi is below.

Ernest Kumi’s legal woes

Before his death, the former Akwatia MP faced numerous legal challenges to his seat despite emerging victorious in the December 2024 elections.

The legal challenges turned problematic when he was convicted of contempt by a Koforidua High Court in February after he defied an interim injunction barring him from presenting himself for swearing-in as an MP.

Supreme Court overturns lower court's conviction of Akwatia MP, Ernest Kumi. Image credit: @hon_ernest_kumi_2024

The court issued a bench warrant for his arrest, citing his failure to attend court hearings and his disregard for the court's authority.

He narrowly escaped being jailed after the Supreme Court overturned his conviction in a 4-1 decision in June.

The Facebook video detailing Kumi’s legal victory at the Supreme Court is below.

Ghanaians react to Ernest Kumi vigil

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of Ernest Kumi’s vigil held in Akwatia.

Saved by Jesus said:

"Is this a party or a funeral?"

B R A H A M wrote:

"Person die wey people dey dance like this? Lmfao."

ᵘ​̲ᵗ​̲ᵈEddie commented:

"If you like, die and see 😂."

Hon Adu Tetteh said:

"Die and see. You'll be forgotten just as you were praised."

Hyper Gist🥇 wrote:

"Obia ay3 fine in the memory of the MP."

Ernest Kumi’s mansion surfaces after death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ernest Kumi’s mansion surfaced on social media after his death.

Kumi’s large mansion, located in his hometown, was mostly completed and only needed some finishing touches, which he was unable to provide before he died.

Ghanaians expressed sorrow at seeing the mansion constructed by the late MP, who never got to enjoy the fruits of his hard work.

