In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, Belinda Sarkodie, a 26-year-old Ghanaian student, was fatally shot at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Authorities suspect the shooting is linked to gang violence, deepening concerns about safety in the area.

Ghanaian student Belinda Sarkodie has passed away from a shooting incident in Canada. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

Former UCC graduate shot dead in Canada

Footage that circulated widely on social media the following day captures the chaotic moments surrounding the shooting.

An eyewitness, a fellow Ghanaian woman who was at the bus stop, shared an emotional account of the incident.

“Belinda was just 26 years old. She moved to Canada to pursue her education and build a future. It was my day off, and I was on my way to shop when I saw her going about her errands. I never imagined it would turn into a day of such unimaginable grief,” she recounted.

Preliminary reports have painted a harrowing picture of the scene. Belinda was reportedly checking herself in a mirror at the bus stop when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet, a victim of a reckless act of violence.

The police investigation revealed that multiple people were involved in the incident: one individual died on-site, while another sustained injuries but managed to survive.

Authorities believe that Sarkodie may have been an innocent bystander caught in a crossfire during a suspected gang-related shootout.

Her untimely death has sparked outrage and concern within the Ghanaian community and international student groups across Canada, especially as it follows a string of similar tragedies.

Belinda, who navigated the challenges of being away from her family to pursue her academic dreams, had no immediate relatives in Canada.

Her death has left the Ghanaian diaspora and student communities grieving, mourning the loss of a vibrant life abruptly ended by senseless violence.

Hamilton police have cordoned off the crime scene and initiated a thorough investigation. However, as of now, no arrests have been made, and the motives behind the shooting remain unclear.

Ghanaians hold vigil for Alfred Okyere

Hundreds gathered for a poignant vigil in Saskatoon, Canada, to honour the life of another victim of violence, Alfred Okyere.

Family, friends, and colleagues congregated at the location where the 23-year-old was killed, holding lit candles as a symbol of solidarity and to pay their respects.

Augustine Farley, Alfred's brother-in-law, conveyed his profound grief during an interview. He remembered Alfred as a gentle soul, saying,

“He was a harmless student, very friendly, loving, and kind. He had this shy smile that could light up any room. He was not only hardworking but was genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute positively to the society that welcomed him.”

Reflecting on the tragic circumstances of Alfred's death, Farley emphasised the community's demand for justice.

“Wherever Alfred is, looking down upon us, he must be comforted to see us united here, remembering him in the place where he took his last breaths. On the day of the incident, some of his coworkers heard him cry for help—his last words were 'Help, help.' Tonight, these words resound in our hearts as we call upon the justice system for accountability.”

5 things to know about Alfred Okyere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the death of a Ghanaian student, Alfred Okyere, who was killed by his colleague, which sent the country's Ghanaian population into a deep state of grief.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five interesting facts about the 23-year-old student who died untimely in Canada.

Some social media users shared their sorrow and consoled Alfred Okyere's family in the comments section.

