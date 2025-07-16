Four people are battling for their lives following a road crash in the Central Region at Senya Bonsuoku

Four people are in a critical condition following a road crash at Senya Bonsuoku in the Central Region.

The July 15 road crash also left 15 other passengers injured.

Source: UGC

Adom News reported that victims were taken to the Hope Christian Hospital in Gomoa Fetteh, the Senya Breku Polyclinic and the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

According to a survivor, the two sprinter buses collided head-on at Bonsuoku on the Gomoa Ojobi-Senya Breku road.

An eyewitness recounted that a large noise was heard from the crash site, prompting nearby residents to respond to the incident to offer support to the victims.

According to the Senya Bereku District Police Commander, DSP Kingsley Asante, preliminary investigations by the police suggest the crash could have been caused by poor weather conditions and a lack of concentration on the part of one of the drivers.

Source: YEN.com.gh