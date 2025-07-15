Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe have been named in a dire warning issued by a Nigerian prophetess

She urged the public to pray for the three football icons to prevent looming danger in their lives

The prophetess, who previously predicted the death of Diogo Jota, believes urgent spiritual intervention is needed

A Nigerian prophetess, known for predicting the shocking demise of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, has once again stirred the football world with another chilling prophecy.

The duo tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Spain’s Zamora region on July 3, 2025.

Diogo Jota's death foretold by Nigerian prophetess

Jota and his brother were reportedly en route to the Santander port, where the Liverpool star was set to resume pre-season with the Reds.

Their Lamborghini suffered a tyre burst while overtaking, veered off the road, and burst into flames on impact.

In the days leading up to the incident, a prophetess who goes by the name Bright The Seer had claimed that a “popular footballer” would lose their life in July, a message that many dismissed until tragedy struck.

Prophetess who foretold Jota's tragedy issues warning to Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe

Riding on the back of that grim prediction, the same seer has returned with yet another ominous message.

This time, she mentioned high-profile names: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe, as individuals who need divine covering.

“Pray for them that they will not have a serious issue. One of them was undergoing a medical procedure that did not work, and they kept doing it, and he was put on life support,” she warned in a now-viral video.

She also hinted that two additional top players, whose names she withheld, were at risk.

Fans react to doom prophecy about Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe

As expected, the prophecy sparked a flurry of reactions online, most of them dismissive and laced with satire.

OSEI NATION 🇬🇭 didn’t hold back:

"Malaria dey worry you."

TIKTOK 1ST PRINCE 🤴👑 questioned her motive:

"Mugu. Na only famous people spirit of God dey see for your side? No go prepare food for your husband 😏."

Living Rock General redirected her attention:

"Madam, Nigeria has enough problems. Please see for Nigeria 🙏."

Black Barbie offered a prayer:

"I cover Ronaldo and Mbappe with the precious blood of Jesus."

Towobadeola had a simple request:

"Please tell the spirit of God to see about Manchester United, thanks."

Is any of Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappe injured or undergoing a medical procedure?

Interestingly, at the time of the prophecy, none of the players mentioned had suffered any medical emergencies or reported health concerns.

Lionel Messi has been enjoying an impressive run in Major League Soccer, despite Inter Miami’s early exit at the FIFA Club World Cup.

He’s scored 16 goals in 16 appearances, including six in his last three games, according to Transfermarkt.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is on vacation after a tough 2024/25 campaign with Al-Nassr.

While he finished the club season without silverware, he ended the year on a high by leading Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory over Spain.

Per SportsMax, the 40-year-old is set to work with compatriot Jorge Jesus as he seeks success in Saudi Arabia.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has also fully recovered from an injury that sidelined him during the early stages of the Club World Cup.

He joined Real Madrid midway through the tournament and is now focused on pre-season preparations after they bowed out of the competition in the semi-finals.

Kudus was forewarned by prophet

