André Ayew scored his first goal for NAC Breda in a thrilling six-goal encounter against Feyenoord in the Eredivisie

The 36-year-old joined the Dutch side in January after being without a club since leaving Le Havre in August 2025

Ayew, who has not ruled out a return to the Ghana national football team, could become the first Ghanaian to feature at four FIFA World Cup tournaments

NAC Breda striker Andre Ayew reminded fans of his aerial prowess with a powerful header during an entertaining 3-3 draw against Feyenoord on Sunday, March 11.

The experienced forward rose highest inside the box to steer home his effort and put Breda 3-2 ahead, a moment that marked his first goal for the Dutch club since arriving during the winter transfer window.

Andre Ayew scores his first NAC Breda goal with a powerful header against Feyenoord. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Supporters inside the stadium celebrated what looked like a decisive strike from the Ghanaian veteran.

That joy did not last long. Ayase Ueda later found the net for Feyenoord to restore parity, ensuring both sides shared the spoils after a gripping encounter.

Even so, the point extended a promising spell for Breda as the team continue their fight to stay in the Dutch top division.

The club have recorded two wins in their last four matches and now sits only two points away from safety in the standings.

According to Transfermarkt, Ayew has already featured nine times since his arrival and has gradually grown into a key presence as the side battles to avoid the drop.

Ayew pushes for Black Stars World Cup spot

Beyond club football, the 36-year-old attacker is also hoping his resurgence can strengthen his chances of earning a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The discussion around his possible return has sparked debate among supporters, with Kofi Adams sharing his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on Adom FM, the Sports Minister suggested the veteran is gradually rediscovering form.

“I think he is picking up also. Once he has not retired and still playing actively, I won’t be surprised to see him in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Experience vs youth in Ghana squad debate

Ayew remains the most capped player in the history of Ghana and previously served as captain.

Throughout his almost 20-year stint with the Black Stars, he has featured in several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and represented the country at three editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Supporters who favour his inclusion believe that a wealth of experience could help guide a youthful group that lacks major tournament exposure.

Others hold a different view. Critics argue the national side should prioritise emerging talents, especially after recent disappointments involving the veteran forward.

Many still recall his missed penalty against Uruguay during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Ghana’s painful collapse in the draw with Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON.

In the end, the final call will belong to head coach Otto Addo as Ghana continue preparations for the next global showpiece.

Ayew dismisses retirement talks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that André Ayew dismissed talks of retirement, saying he has no plans to hang up his boots.

The ex-Ghana captain added that he still feels good physically and remains focused on playing at the highest level.

