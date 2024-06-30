Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has won his fourth bout after defeating Ibrahim Labaran

The father-of-one won the bout after his opponent suffered a severe shoulder injury in the fourth round

some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on Zionfelix on Instagram

Ghanaian light-heavyweight boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly called Freezy Macbones, defeated Ibrahim Labaran in a "Power of the Fight" battle on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Former Ghanaian striker, Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, and other celebrities attended the event.

Freezy won via technical knockout in the fourth round after Labaran suffered a serious shoulder injury.

Freezy MacBrones defeats Ibrahim Labaran on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo credit: @zionfelix.

Source: Instagram

Labaran's injury prevented him from continuing, which resulted in Freezy's fourth career win in professional boxing.

With three of his fights ending in knockouts, the 33-year-old has now won all four of his professional bouts.

During his amateur career, Freezy MacBones only suffered one setback, to Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate, who triumphed over him in August 2023 at the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifications in Dakar, Senegal.

Ibrahim Labaran has won 15 fights and suffered 13 knockouts (KOs), making this his ninth loss in 24 contests.

Watch the video below:

Freezy MacBones clashes with Ayitey Powers

Ghanaian boxers Freezy MacBones and Ayitey Powers entertained the audience at the Bukom Boxing arena.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have congratulated Freezy MacBones for defeating Ibrahim Labaran

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

reubenoduroasamo stated:

Great boxer

moore_flay stated:

Masa The guy hitting on freezy hard

samuelbenyin0546 stated:

Masa what video content u guys sometimes do for us nu nice starting dier nor dem end am oh

_clef.munche_ stated:

He’s improving…he’s not rushing in like he used to

dfwbaron_ stated:

Them steal @agadowaakyetotheworld iPhone 12

aliriches_43 stated:

These people are making boxing look interesting again.

afia_candy stated:

His daughter is so brave ❤️I like her

Lilianamakye stated:

The support at the arena was beautiful

im_chris_breezy stated:

They envy macbones because he taking the lead now

denzmillz7 stated:

No boxer can stop Freezy! His level of boxing is not in Ghana

Advybz stated:

They really force ❤️❤️

okyeade3 stated:

But why was Ayitey allowed in the ring?

Freezy Macbones: Ghanaian Boxer Rocks Expensive Sneakers To Sell Delay Bread At Madina Market

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how fashionistas were impressed by Ghanaian professional boxer Freezy Macbones' unique street style.

He joined Delay and Dr Likee for a market activation at the Madina market in Accra.

Several social media users have praised Freezy Macbones' friendly demeanour in their comments on his video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh