International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has honoured the late Clement Ike Quartey, Ghana’s first Olympic boxing medalist, with an emotional tribute following the boxing legend’s passing.

Quartey, who died at age 84 on November 2, 2024, in the United Kingdom, is remembered as a trailblazer for Ghanaian boxing and a hero for Ghana’s Olympic history.

He had a significant impact on Ghanaian sports, leaving behind a lasting legacy in both amateur and professional boxing.

Quarteyy carved out an illustrious boxing career both professionally and on the Olympic stage, representing Ghana in the men’s light welterweight division at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, where he secured a silver medal—the first Olympic boxing medal for his country.

This achievement not only made him a national icon but also helped inspire future generations of Ghanaian athletes.

The boxing community continues to celebrate his impact on Ghana’s sporting heritage and his place in Olympic history.

IOC President pays tribute to Quartey

During a round-table discussion with AIPS Young Reporters, the President of the IOC, Bach, offered a heartfelt tribute to Quartey for his influence on the sport and the Olympic community.

"Accept all our sympathy for the passing of a great Olympian. We're all sending our thoughts with our fellow Olympians across the globe to such an outstanding Olympian for his passing which touches all our hearts.

"We want to convey all our sympathies to his family, friends and the Olympic community in Ghana."

Quartey's career was marked by both Olympic glory and achievements across weight classes, earning him a special place in Ghanaian sports history and a legacy that has inspired countless boxers worldwide.

