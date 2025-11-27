The boxing match between Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas took place at the Tokyo Dome on February 11, 1990

The then-undefeated and undisputed heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, was knocked out by the underdog, Douglas

34 years after the defeat, one of Tyson's close friends has shed light on the true reason behind Iron Mike's loss that night

Legendary American singer Bobby Brown has opened up about the key reason behind Mike Tyson's unexpected first professional defeat to Buster Douglas.

At the time, Tyson was the undefeated and undisputed heavyweight champion, holding the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles.

In 1990, Mike Tyson was on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in boxing history against James 'Buster' Douglas. Photo: Tony Triolo.

Source: Getty Images

Many fans and pundits viewed this match as a mere tune-up for Tyson ahead of a highly anticipated showdown with the undefeated top contender, Evander Holyfield.

However, in February 1990 in Tokyo, Douglas delivered a 10th-round knockout, marking one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, per ESPN.

Tyson's devastating loss to Douglas surprised the world, but his friend Bobby Brown has finally shed light on the reason behind the defeat.

Why Mike Tyson lost to Buster Douglas

According to Brown, Tyson lost his heavyweight championship belt for the first time due to a wild two-day party with 24 women leading up to the fight.

“We used to do some wild things,” Brown shared in an interview for an A&E documentary, as reported by Mirror Sports.

“Mike Tyson and I are still friends today, but there was a time when we partied in Japan right before his fight with Buster Douglas.

"We celebrated really, really hard—there were at least two dozen girls in the room with us.

"I kept trying to convince him to get some sleep. Eventually, he did catch up on sleep, but don’t include that part—I don’t want him to kill me!”

Douglas earned $1.3 million from the fight, while Tyson took home a staggering $6 million.

Meanwhile, Tyson had to wait six years to regain the WBC heavyweight title in a match against Frank Bruno.

Source: Getty Images

