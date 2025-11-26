Barcelona endured a tough night on Tuesday as Chelsea handed them a heavy 3-0 defeat in the Champions League

To make matters worse, Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez added a subtle dig at Lamine Yamal after the match

The teenage winger struggled to make an impact throughout the game and was substituted in the 80th minute following an underwhelming performance

Barcelona endured a difficult Champions League night at Stamford Bridge, and the frustration deepened after the final whistle when a brief exchange involving Lamine Yamal stirred online chatter.

The youngster, already disappointed by the heavy loss, became the target of a playful remark from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, giving supporters even more to talk about after an already intense showdown.

Robert Sánchez mocks Lamine Yamal

Sánchez had enjoyed a flawless performance, keeping Barcelona at bay throughout the match.

When speaking to the media in the mixed zone, a journalist asked him about the duel between Marc Cucurella and Yamal.

His response instantly caught attention. "Cucurella has him in his pocket," Sánchez said, as quoted by Marca.

He followed with another comment that carried plenty of weight, especially in today’s footballing climate:

"Everyone looks really good until they come to the Premier League."

It was also worth noting that this was Yamal’s first experience against an English side, and the evening did not unfold in his favour.

When asked if Barcelona should still be mentioned among the leading contenders for the title, Sánchez replied with a wide smile:

"Favorites? Barcelona? No, we're the favorites."

Chelsea currently sit inside the leading pack in this season’s standings, while Barcelona’s position looks far less secure as they try to rediscover consistency.

The match itself belonged entirely to Chelsea. The West London club began confidently and kept full control as the minutes rolled by.

Jules Kounde’s own goal opened the scoring and set the tone for a long evening for the visitors.

Estevão Willian extended the advantage after the break with a stunning finish, before Liam Delap completed the job with a close-range strike.

Barcelona endured one of their toughest outings of the campaign, and Yamal’s numbers captured the story.

Statistics from Sofascore showed that Lamine lost possession 21 times, had 72 per cent passing accuracy, got only one effort on target and completed four successful dribbles from eight attempts.

Fans react to Sánchez’s comments about Yamal

Supporters online reacted strongly to Sánchez’s remarks, mixing humour with analysis.

@cricfooot wrote:

"That wasn’t defending; that was full parental control mode."

@UTDShifty added:

"There’s no way Sanchez actually said this. My respek for him just skyrocketed."

@Talk2warith teased:

"No lies detected! Massive embarrassment for Yamalona tonight. Sorry, Hahalona."

@greatotatei praised Cucurella:

"He’s been pocketing wingers all season."

Barcelona will attempt to bounce back when they meet Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on November 29. Chelsea host Arsenal as they aim to extend their winning rhythm in all competitions on November 30.

