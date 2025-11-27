Former Ghana defender Daniel Opare has officially called time on his football career

The 35-year-old, once hailed as one of the country’s most promising defensive talents, featured for several clubs across Europe

Opare was also a member of Ghana’s historic 2009 Under-20 team, captained by Andre Ayew, which won Africa’s first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup title

Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare has officially drawn the curtain on a career that spanned several leagues and showcased his early promise on the global stage.

His decision marks the end of a long path shaped by determination, talent and resilience.

The rise and fall of Daniel Opare

Opare’s story began at the Ashanti Gold Academy, where his ability quickly set him apart from his peers.

A move abroad as a teenager accelerated his rise, and his performances at the 2007 FIFA Under-17 World Cup introduced him to the world.

The Black Starlets finished fourth that year, and the young right back emerged as one of Ghana’s brightest prospects alongside Saddick Adams and Ransford Osei.

That tournament opened the door to Real Madrid Castilla, a dream step for any young footballer.

Although he did not break into the senior squad, the experience paved the way for a career spent competing in respected leagues.

His journey included spells with Standard Liege, FC Porto, Augsburg, Lens and Royal Antwerp, each stop adding a new chapter to an already diverse football life.

Injuries often interrupted his momentum, denying him the chance to fully reach the level many expected during his early years.

Even so, he produced memorable moments for both club and country. For the senior national team, Opare earned 19 appearances, according to Transfermarkt, and played during Ghana’s 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

His pace, endurance and ability to operate anywhere across the backline made him a trusted figure during that period.

Daniel Opare announces retirement

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, the defender delivered a heartfelt message reflecting on the journey that shaped him.

"OFFICIALLY RETIRED!! A great day to celebrate, I couldn't be happier for what the LORD has done for me throughout these years. From where I started, it is only HIM that can rise a nobody like me to a position of recognition and fulfilment, so I'm grateful LORD JESUS, TO YOU BELONGS ALL THE GLORY, THANK YOU," he wrote as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"Secondly, I want to thank my beloved family, friends and loved ones for their prayers and support, which carried me through. Thank you all for being there in difficult times, and whenever I called, y'all never hesitated to show your unwavering love and kindness.

"Thirdly, I want to use this opportunity to thank all the clubs and their amazing fans for their support and trust in good and bad times, which helped me grow and become a better player."

He ended by hinting at a return to the sport in a new capacity.

"I wore every jersey with pride, respect and no regrets. See you soon and God bless you all, DANIEL OPARE."

