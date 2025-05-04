Tolami Benson, the girlfriend of Bukayo Saka, stole the show, wowed fans with a plunging all-black outfit while attending Central Cee’s concert

Fans flooded her Instagram with compliments after she shared snaps from the event

Benson and Saka have been dating since 2020 but keep their relationship private, though she’s regularly spotted supporting him at major matches

Tolami Benson, long-time girlfriend of Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka, made waves on social media after attending a concert in an awesome all-black ensemble.

Dressed in sleek leather trousers and a plunging top, Benson shared a series of stylish photos that appeared to be taken during a performance by rapper Central Cee at London’s O2 Arena, part of his “Can’t Rush Greatness” World Tour in late April.

Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson stole the show as she wore leather trousers for the occasion. Photo: David Price/ tolami_benson (Instagram).

The striking look was completed with minimal accessories, allowing her bold fashion choice to take center stage.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Benson is seen cuddling a dog, posing in a plush lounge area, and enjoying the concert from her seat, giving her 206,000 Instagram followers a glimpse into her evening.

Fans drool over Benson's outfit

As expected, Benson’s post sparked a flurry of admiration in the comments.

Compliments poured in, with one fan calling her “Stunning,” and another simply labeling her a “Star girl.”

More gushed with praise such as “Gorgeous” and “Sensationallllll,” while another follower wrote: “Ok baddie, in awe of you forever.”

Benson has become a recognisable figure in football circles, thanks to her low-key but elegant public presence, often catching the eye when she supports Saka at games both domestically and internationally.

The private romance behind the glamour

Saka and Benson are believed to have been dating since late 2020. Despite their growing popularity, the couple has remained notably private.

They do not follow each other on social media and rarely appear together in public posts.

However, their relationship was unofficially confirmed during the 2022 World Cup and a vacation in Dubai.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson have kept their relationship out of the public eye. Photo: PA.

Benson has continued to show her support for Saka at major games.

She was seen at Euro 2024 in Germany and, more recently, attended Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Saka scored the opening goal in that 2-1 win, despite an early missed penalty.

Arsenal’s next big test

With the semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain underway, Arsenal faces an uphill battle after losing the first leg 1-0 in North London.

All eyes will be on Saka as he leads the Gunners in the return leg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes, hoping to guide the club to its first Champions League final since 2006.

Benson is expected to be there once again, cheering him on from the stands.

Arsenal fans demand Arteta’s sacking

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth has put their Champions League hopes in serious jeopardy, with several teams now within striking distance of overtaking them in the table.

Furious fans are calling for Mikel Arteta to be sacked, accusing him of poor tactical decisions and exhausting the squad ahead of their Champions League clash against PSG.

