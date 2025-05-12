Wrestling fans around the world are mourning the loss of hardcore wrestling icon Terry Brunk, famously known by his in-ring name, Sabu, who has passed away at the age of 60.

Revered as one of the most innovative and fearless performers in the industry, Sabu carved out a unique and unforgettable legacy in professional wrestling that spanned over three decades.

Sabu attends ToyCon 2020 at the Eastside Cannery Hotel on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg.

Source: Getty Images

Sabu’s name is synonymous with extreme wrestling, particularly due to his time in ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling), where he rose to prominence.

He was a two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion and added to his accolades by capturing the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, a title steeped in history and prestige.

Sabu also briefly held the ECW Tag Team and Television titles, making him one of the few to achieve ECW’s version of the Triple Crown.

His final match took place on April 18 in Las Vegas for GCW (Game Changer Wrestling), where he defeated Joey Janela during WrestleMania weekend.

Just days later, he made what would be his last public appearance at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show, a fitting farewell to fans and fellow wrestlers who admired his unrelenting passion for the sport.

Sabu’s wrestling résumé includes appearances in nearly every major wrestling promotion across the globe.

From WWE and WCW in the United States to New Japan Pro Wrestling in Japan and AAA in Mexico, he left his violent mark wherever he went.

AEW remains the only major promotion he never wrestled for, making his list of affiliations all the more impressive.

To fully appreciate the legacy of Sabu, YEN.com.gh looks at five defining aspects of his life and career:

1. Final Chapter of Brutal Honesty

In 2019, Sabu released his brutally candid autobiography, SABU: Scars, Silence, and Superglue. The book received high praise from wrestling fans, primarily for its raw honesty.

Its final chapter, titled F.U. Shout Outs, is particularly infamous. In it, Sabu openly and unapologetically shares his opinions—many laced with profanity—about various wrestling legends including Jim Ross, Kurt Angle, and Ric Flair. The chapter stands as a testament to his no-nonsense attitude, both in and out of the ring.

2. The Infamous Ring of Fire Match

One of the most notorious moments in Sabu’s career came in 2000 in Japan's FMW promotion. Teaming with his uncle, The Sheik, Sabu faced Tarzan Goto and Atsushi Onita in a "Ring of Fire" match.

What began as a spectacle quickly turned dangerous when strong winds caused the fire to engulf the ring.

The Sheik suffered 60% burns, yet continued to brawl in the crowd alongside Sabu, cementing the match’s place in wrestling history for its chaos and intensity.

3. NWA World Champion Status

Although the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) had faded in prestige by the time Sabu won its World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, the achievement was still a symbolic milestone.

Joining the ranks of legends like Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Lou Thesz, Sabu’s short reign with the title took place mainly on the independent circuit in Florida, but it remains a significant accomplishment in his career.

4. ECW Triple Crown Winner

Sabu is one of only three wrestlers to win all three major ECW titles: the World Heavyweight, Television, and Tag Team Championships.

He captured his first ECW title in just his second match with the company, defeating Shane Douglas.

He won the Tag Team titles three times, once with Taz and twice with Rob Van Dam, and his only Television title win came under unique circumstances—via a tag team victory with Road Warrior Hawk.

5. Barbed Wire Icon

Sabu’s name is often associated with some of the bloodiest and most dangerous matches in wrestling history, particularly those involving barbed wire.

In a legendary match against Terry Funk, he suffered a deep gash on his arm from the wire, taped it up mid-match, and kept wrestling.

His barbed wire battles in ECW, TNA, and Japan became hallmarks of his style. Ironically, despite being known for these brutal encounters, Sabu admitted in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that barbed wire matches were his least favorite.

Source: YEN.com.gh