Rising boxing star Georgia O’Connor has died following a battle with a rare, incurable cancer diagnosed in October 2024

Just days before her passing, Georgia married her partner Adriano, sharing a powerful tribute to their unwavering love

England Boxing and Queensberry Promotions praised her talent, resilience, and the lasting impact she made on the sport

Professional English boxer Georgia O’Connor has died at the age of 25 after courageously fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Diagnosed in October 2024 with an illness deemed incurable, Georgia faced her condition with the same fearlessness that defined her boxing career.

Her passing comes just days after a deeply personal milestone, her marriage to longtime partner Adriano on May 9, 2025.

The wedding, held amidst the shadows of her illness, was a testament to love, hope, and resilience.

Georgia O’Connor: From amateur glory to professional promise

O’Connor first gained national recognition with a glittering amateur career. In 2017, she captured gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games and silver at the World Youth Championships, per Oxford Mail.

A year later, she returned to the global stage to claim a bronze medal, further cementing her reputation as one of Britain’s most promising young athletes.

Her transition to the professional ranks in 2021 was marked by promise and precision. She remained unbeaten in her first three bouts, showcasing technical skill and the quality of a seasoned competitor.

Her fights on the undercards of Savannah Marshall, first in April 2022 in Newcastle and then in the blockbuster bout against Claressa Shields later that year, introduced her to a broader audience and hinted at a glittering future.

Georgia O’Connor's battle with cancer

While Georgia’s in-ring accomplishments were many, it was her personal strength outside the ropes that truly defined her final chapter.

Diagnosed with cancer in late 2024, she faced the devastating news with extraordinary bravery.

Her Instagram posts offered glimpses of her battle, not just the pain, but the profound love and unwavering support of her husband, Adriano.

In a deeply moving tribute, as quoted by Mail Sport, she described him as her “superhero” and “soulmate,” writing:

“A love that doesn’t flinch, doesn’t break, doesn’t even hesitate. A love that says ‘we do this together, no matter what.'' she wrote.

Their wedding day, shared through a simple but powerful Instagram post, became a beacon of light in her darkest days.

Boxing world mourns Georgia O’Connor's death

Georgia’s passing has sent ripples through the boxing community. England Boxing hailed her as a gifted boxer and beloved member of the amateur boxing community.

Meanwhile Queensberry Promotions also extended heartfelt condolences, calling her loss “deeply saddening.”

Beyond medals and accolades, Georgia O’Connor leaves behind a legacy defined by courage, perseverance, and the ability to love fiercely even in the face of unimaginable hardship.

Her story of rising through the ranks, of facing down cancer with dignity, and of marrying the love of her life just days before her passing, will resonate far beyond the world of sport.

