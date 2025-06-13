It was a night of fists and flair at the Trust Sports Emporium, but even before the first punch was thrown, one man had already stolen the show — the iconic Azumah Nelson.

The legendary Ghanaian boxer made a grand entrance at Battle of the Beasts, and as always, he did it with grace, class, and quiet confidence.

Azumah Nelson made a grand appearance at Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts boxing event. Photos by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images and @LegacyRiseSport/X.

Azumah Nelson's regal entrance

Azumah, often hailed as Africa’s greatest boxer, arrived in style to support Battle of the Beasts. A major boxing showcase spearheaded by Sharaf Mahama’s Legacy Rise Sports in partnership with British former world champion Amir Khan.

Draped in a finely tailored two-piece Kaftan, the man known as the "Boxing Professor" kept it simple yet elegant.

A classic black hat and a modest wristwatch completed his outfit, giving him the dignified aura of royalty.

Getting through the buzzing crowd wasn’t the easiest, but Azumah moved through the arena with the calm presence of a man used to being in the spotlight.

When he finally reached the VIP section, he was greeted by none other than Yaw Sakyi, CEO of Rite Multimedia, who helped him to his seat.

More about the iconic Azumah Nelson

Born on July 19, 1958, in Accra, Azumah Nelson isn't just a household name in Ghana; he's a global icon.

With a boxing career that spanned close to 30 years, he carved out a legacy that continues to inspire fighters across Africa and beyond.

He was a world champion in two weight divisions. From 1984 to 1987, he held the WBC featherweight title before moving up to dominate the super-featherweight category.

Between 1988 and 1997, he won the WBC super-featherweight belt twice, defending it an incredible 13 times — most of them on American soil.

Action in the ring: What Battle of the Beasts delivered

While Azumah was the star outside the ropes, the action inside was just as gripping.

Battle of the Beasts lived up to its name, featuring ten bouts stacked with raw talent and fierce ambition.

One of the early highlights was Jerry Lartey, a fast-rising boxer who also serves in the Ghana Army.

Lartey didn’t waste time against Morocco’s Anas Hafiane, breezing through the contest and stretching his professional record to seven wins and one draw.

There was also plenty of buzz around Abubakar Kamoko — better known by his ring name Ambitious Tilapia.

As the son of veteran boxer Bukom Banku, he carried the weight of legacy into his matchup against Stephen Ackon. Fans expected fireworks, and both men promised just that.

Main event: Jacob Dickson vs Andrew Tabiti

Capping off the night was a much-anticipated clash featuring Ghana’s Jacob “The Beast” Dickson.

He squared off against American fighter Andrew Tabiti for the coveted WBC Africa Bridgerweight title.

