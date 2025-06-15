Anthony Joshua fellowshipped with the Assemblies of God Church, Ring Way Gospel Centre in Accra

The 35-year-old was in attendance with President John Dramani Mahama and Sharaf Mahama

The British boxer was involved in charity work, as he was seen handing gift boxes to members of the church after the service

Anthony Joshua’s visit to Ghana took a spiritual turn on Sunday, June 15, when he joined the congregation at the Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

Dressed simply in a white shirt and black trousers, the British boxer of Nigerian descent blended in effortlessly with worshippers.

Anthony Joshua attended church with President John Mahama and Sharaf Mahama. Photo credit: ghhyper1/Instagram.

Anthony Joshua attends church service on Father's Day

Sitting on the front row, Joshua was spotted alongside Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Sharaf, also dressed modestly in an all-black outfit, joined him as they participated in the special service.

During the service, a video shared on Instagram by GH Hyper captured the moment Joshua stood in reverence with the rest of the congregation as the sitting president took the microphone.

Mahama, known for his Christian faith, served as the Master of Ceremonies during the church’s Men’s Ministry Day Celebration—an event that coincided with Father’s Day.

Watch Anthony Joshua in church:

Anthony Joshua’s first visit to Ghana: A cultural and sporting journey

This spiritual encounter was part of a packed weekend for the two-time unified heavyweight champion, who was in Ghana for the very first time.

Touching down at Kotoka International Airport on Friday, June 13, Joshua received a warm and vibrant welcome.

His purpose? To support Sharaf Mahama’s ambitious boxing initiative, Battle of the Beasts, a collaboration with retired British fighter Amir Khan.

Anthony Joshua poses in front of the plush Kempinski Hotel in his two-piece kaftan outfit. Photo credit: @anthonyjoshua/X.

The event aimed to promote boxing among Ghana’s youth and spotlight local talent.

Anthony Joshua watches mega boxing event in Bukom

The action unfolded at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom, a community steeped in boxing history.

The 35-year-old didn’t just make a guest appearance; he mingled with key figures in African boxing, including the legendary Azumah Nelson.

The fight night lived up to expectations. From the opening match featuring Jerry Lartey, who also serves in the Ghana Armed Forces, to the closing bout starring Bukom Banku’s son, Ambitious Tilapia, the crowd was treated to an explosive blend of athleticism and entertainment.

The headline fight between Ghana’s Jacob Dickson and American-born Briton Andrew Tabiti, however, didn’t go as hoped for local fans.

According to BoxRec, the bout ended in disappointment for the Ghanaian as Tabiti dropped Dickson three times, prompting a fourth-round stoppage.

Anthony Joshua’s visit wasn’t just about boxing—it was a full-circle moment of culture, connection, and community.

Anthony Joshua joins President Mahama in celebrating men

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Anthony Joshua and President John Dramani Mahama joined in celebrating men at the Ringway Gospel Centre – Assemblies of God Church on Father’s Day.

Following the service, President Mahama, his family, and Joshua presented gift boxes to the men in the congregation—a thoughtful gesture to make them feel appreciated on their special day.

