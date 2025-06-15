On Sunday, June 15, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama, fellowshiped at the Assemblies of God, Ringway Gospel Centre

He served as the Master of Ceremonies for the church's special service to celebrate men on Father's Day

Social media users who watched the videos online thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

President John Dramani Mahama was captured working in the house of God on Father’s Day to ensure that the church’s Men’s Ministry programme was a success.

The President was the Master of Ceremonies for the Men’s Ministry celebration at the Assemblies of God, Ringway Gospel Centre in the Greater Accra region.

President John Mahama serves as MC in church on Father's Day. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

The church is where the President and his family fellowship as Christians.

In a video on Instagram, John Mahama acknowledged the presence of some dignitaries who had come to grace their celebration, including one person he described as his president.

“I will do a few more acknowledgements. We have with us the National Men’s Ministry President. You see, I’m President, but this is my president. With him is the National Men’s Ministry secretary.”

In another video on Facebook, President Mahama shared a joke which got all the congregants laughing.

With his communication background, President Mahama engaged the congregants and kept the programme enjoyable for them.

He attended church with some of his children and popular boxer, Anthony Joshua. After the service, President Mahama gave gift boxes to all the congregants as the world celebrated Father’s Day.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians applaud President Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the videos on social media. Some people applauded the President for still serving in his church despite his national position. Others also commented on the jokes he made as an MC and how they enjoyed it.

Read some of the comments below:

Aku Biddah said:

“Did he carry his own special chair and microphone?”

Manye H. Korngo wrote:

“You get to see the president every Sunday 😌🥹. I’m so jealous now.”

Papayaw Ataamle said:

“Chale, this man has broken the code. He will be here for a long while 😍🥂.”

Jinell Georgina Amofa wrote:

“Oh daabi, mesi abro nu akyi🤣🤣. Where’s your church located, my dear?”

Myss Koranteng said:

“Can we sue your church…you used our president as MC eeii. I just love this man❤️.”

Eli Ampim wrote:

“Eish JM, as you dey watch social media, you dey give pressure to Jack Toronto.”

Rachel Eyram said:

“We really have the coolest President now!!”

Sammy Yeboah- Larbi Jr. wrote:

“This is one thing you can't take away from JM: His ability to relate with the common man, share anecdotes and laugh. Ah! May God grant me such a simple lifestyle, no matter how high I go.”

