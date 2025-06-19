A section of Ghanaian sports journalists have called out Okatakyie Afrifa for his take on Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts

Afrifa, a socio-political commentator, raised red flags about Sharaf's mega boxing event held in Bukom

The young Mahama could also face 'trouble' after the British Boxing Board wrote to Ghana Boxing about his event

Sharaf Mahama’s mega boxing event, dubbed Battle of the Beasts, continues to dominate discussions days after its successful staging in Accra.

While many have praised the event for raising the bar in Ghanaian sports promotion, not everyone appears convinced.

Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts: A groundbreaking night for Ghana Boxing

The event, powered by Sharaf’s Legacy Rise Sports in collaboration with former British champion Amir Khan, was a high-profile night featuring ten action-packed bouts at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom.

Its biggest pull came in the form of Anthony Joshua. The British heavyweight superstar flew into Ghana specifically to lend his support, a move that instantly elevated the event’s profile on the international stage.

From start to finish, the evening delivered excitement, with knockouts, drama, and a vibrant atmosphere that kept fans on their feet.

Okatakyie Afrifa questions Sharaf's role in boxing

Despite the accolades, political commentator Okatakyie Afrifa raised questions about how Sharaf, son of President John Dramani Mahama, funded the event.

Speaking on his For the Records show, he wondered why public institutions such as the National Sports Authority were not visibly involved.

He drew comparisons between Sharaf’s venture and past instances involving the children of public figures.

He argued that if a similar event had been spearheaded by the daughter of former President Akufo-Addo, public backlash would have been swift.

“If Sharaf had 'Addo' as a surname and it happened last year, we all would have concluded that it's bad,” he said.

Okatakyie also questioned the sustainability of such initiatives: “If Sharaf isn't there or President Mahama leaves office, what happens to the boxing we want to revive?”

Sports journalists clap back at Okatakyie

His comments didn’t go down well with Ghana’s sporting community. Seasoned sports journalist Muftawu Nabila was quick to respond.

The former SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year rubbished Okatakyie’s take, accusing him of lacking a basic understanding of how boxing promotions operate.

“Ignorance nkoaaaa. Don King and Top Rank promotions are state boxing promotions? Too shallow,” he posted in response on X.

Godfred Akoto Boafo, another respected voice in the industry, added his voice with a pointed remark aimed at Okatakyie’s grasp of sports structures.

“Everyone thinks talking about sports is easy. Can’t even figure out regulators and promoters. Your message is based on a false assumption,” he wrote on X.

Joy Sports' Victor Atsu Tamakloe slammed the premise of Okatakyie's argument, claiming he lacked substance.

"Can't differentiate between a regulator and a promoter. If you're going to talk about this, better know what you're talking about.The entire foundation of your message is wrong, empty on substance," he chimed in.

A bigger picture at play

Beyond the politics, Battle of the Beasts was more than just a fight night.

It showcased the potential of private-led initiatives in pushing sports development.

Sharaf Mahama’s ability to attract global names and pull off a flawless show speaks volumes about what’s possible when vision meets execution.

While debates may continue, there’s little doubt the event brought Ghanaian boxing into the international spotlight—and that alone is worth celebrating.

