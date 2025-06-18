Sharaf Mahama is in hot water following the organisation of his boxing event dubbed Battle of the Beasts

The Ghana Boxing Authority has confirmed receiving a letter from the British Boxing Board regarding the event

The spotlight fell on Sharaf’s promotion after two British boxers participated in the bout, prompting questions about regulatory compliance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sharaf Mahama, the CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, has reportedly found himself in hot water with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) following his high-profile boxing event, Battle of the Beasts, held recently in Accra.

The much-anticipated showcase lit up the Trust Sports Emporium on Friday, June 13.

Sharaf Mahama, Anthony Joshua and Azumah Nelson with Ghana's President John Mahama at the Jubilee House. Photo credit: @GhanaPresidency/X.

Source: Twitter

Dubbed Battle of the Beasts, the event brought together a stellar lineup of fighters and a crowd of influential guests, including Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Iddie Adams, Ghanaian billionaire Ibrahim Mahama, and business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

With ten exciting bouts on the card, the fight night delivered exactly what fans had hoped for—thrills, knockouts, and electric performances from start to finish.

Trouble brewing for Sharaf Mahama after Battle of the Beasts

The buzz surrounding the event has since taken a controversial turn.

According to Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the BBBC has raised red flags regarding how the event was organised, particularly the participation of British fighters.

"Serious trouble is looming," Lamptey told Accra-based Asempa FM.

He revealed that the BBBC had sent official communication to the GBA after the event, although he did not go into detail about the content of the message.

He further called on the National Sports Authority and the Sports Minister to step in, urging that Sharaf be brought to order. The core of the issue appears to stem from possible procedural lapses.

Why is Sharaf Mahama facing scrutiny?

Unconfirmed reports suggest that necessary permissions may not have been secured prior to the bouts involving the British fighters.

In global boxing practice, any boxer competing in a foreign country must receive clearance or a license from their home association. This process ensures that proper medical, safety, and regulatory checks are in place.

In this case, it seems that the protocol might not have been fully observed with regard to the two British pugilists who featured on the bill.

Sharaf Mahama poses in his traditional smock. Photo credit: @SharafMahama18/X.

Source: Twitter

Who are the British boxers who could land Sharaf in trouble?

Abdul Khan and Ohara Davies were the two boxers from the UK who featured in the Bukom event. Both fighters delivered strong performances on the night.

Khan made light work of Ghana's Joseph Sackey, ending the contest with a fifth-round knockout.

Davies, meanwhile, outpointed Tanzania's Mohamed Aliseni over eight rounds, earning a well-deserved decision, per Boxing News.

While the full ramifications of the BBBC’s concerns remain to be seen, this situation could set a precedent for how future cross-border boxing events are managed in Ghana.

It also places a spotlight on the importance of adhering to international standards in event organisation, especially when foreign athletes are involved.

As it stands, all eyes will be on how the GBA, the National Sports Authority, and the Sports Ministry respond to what could become a significant regulatory standoff.

Anthony Joshua lauds Sharaf Mahama's boxing event in one word

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Anthony Joshua summed up his visit to the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom with the widely used Ghanaian expression “Chale”.

That single word perfectly captured the excitement, hospitality, and vibrant atmosphere he encountered during his brief yet memorable stay.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh