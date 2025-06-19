Prince Larbie is being hailed as Ghana boxing’s next rising star, thanks to his impressive performances at such a young age.

A Primary 6 pupil at Prince De Henry Educational Complex, Larbie, recently had the rare chance to spar with Anthony Joshua

He has also landed a major breakthrough in his young career, with his first international bout set to take place in the coming days

At just 12, Prince Nii Otokunor Larbie, nicknamed The Buzz, is doing far more than throwing punches. He’s making a name for himself in a sport where age usually demands patience.

With lightning reflexes, sharp footwork, and the confidence of a seasoned champion, this young fighter from Jamestown is rising quickly through the ranks.

But what truly turned heads? He recently sparred with none other than Anthony Joshua, a two-time unified world heavyweight champion.

Prince Larbie spars with Anthony Joshua

While most kids his age are occupied with schoolwork or cartoons, Prince found himself in the ring with a global boxing icon.

That meeting wasn’t a fluke—it was a preview of what’s to come.

Joshua’s willingness to exchange punches with the youngster was more than a kind gesture; it was an endorsement of the potential brewing in this pint-sized powerhouse.

Born and raised in one of Ghana’s most historic boxing communities, Prince isn’t just following a dream—he’s chasing a legacy.

From toddler to ring technician

By the age of three, Prince was already dodging jabs, long before he could recite nursery rhymes.

Inspired by his father’s unrealised boxing ambitions, the boy quickly embraced the sport as his own.

He now trains under the guidance of Daniel Larbie at Will Power Gym in Jamestown, a neighbourhood where boxing runs deep in the blood of its people.

With over 49 amateur bouts already under his belt and numerous local titles to show for it, The Buzz isn’t just living up to his nickname—he’s delivering on it.

In 2020, the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana crowned him the best juvenile boxer, a recognition that cemented his growing status.

His performances have turned him into a local celebrity and drawn attention from international boxing circles.

British boxing brand SPARBAR saw the spark early and made him a brand ambassador, as noted by Boxing Ghana.

All eyes on America

Prince’s next challenge lies across the Atlantic. On June 20, he’s set to headline a fight in the United States under Debbie King Promotions in Cleveland.

The two-day tournament will host some of the most talented youngsters in the sport, and Larbie is being billed as the headline act.

To get ready, he spent time honing his craft at the prestigious Apollo Sporting Club in Paris.

The week-long training camp, held two months ago, was part of a strategic plan to polish his technique before his international debut.

His talent caught the eye of Dr Deborah King, daughter of the legendary boxing promoter Don King.

According to Amaghanaonline, last year, she signed him to a formal management contract with her outfit, Debbie King Promotions, and hasn’t looked back.

“Prince is a rare talent,” Dr King said. “He’s not just a fighter – he’s a leader for his generation. I believe he has everything it takes to become a global icon in the sport.”

