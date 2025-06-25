A surprising announcement from the GBA's top official has sent ripples through the Ghana boxing community

The head of the major sporting body is citing personal reasons, leaving many speculating what really led to the decision

Media houses have been urgently invited to an upcoming press event where major revelations are expected

The president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Kotei Neequaye, has shocked the boxing fraternity with a surprising move.

His significant announcement comes at a time when the authority is grappling with both challenges and opportunities.

Abraham Kotei Neequaye resigns as GBA president

The leader of the Ghana Boxing Authority has announced his resignation from the governing body of boxing in the country.

According to a press release, shared by the Authority's communications officer, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Mr. Neequaye's last day in office will be Friday, June 27, 2025.

A press conference has been scheduled for 10:00 AM at the GBA Secretariat on the same day, where he will formally communicate his resignation and engage with stakeholders, including the media.

This event is expected to attract significant attention, given the impact of his departure on the sport’s administrative landscape in Ghana.

''My last day in the office is expected to be on Friday, June 27,2025, after an official press conference at the GBA secretariat at 10:am to officially announce my resignation as a democratically elected GBA president for four-year tenure.'' Mr. Neequaye said.

Abraham Kotei Neequaye explains decision to step aside

Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, the outgoing president cited the need to realign his focus towards personal aspirations and career development.

Additionally, sources close to the situation suggest that internal pressures and the broader dynamics within the boxing community may have contributed to his choice to exit at this time.

Amin Lamptey recently lambasted Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, claiming the latter has refused to collaborate with the outgoing GBA boss, as covered by Citi Sports.

GBA progressed with Abraham Neequaye in charge

According to Citi FM Online, Abraham Kotei Neequaye was elected GBA President in July 2021 before being elected again in March of this year.

During his tenure, he introduced reforms aimed at enhancing the credibility of the sport and strengthening its organizational structure.

His time in office, however, was not without challenges. Reports of internal conflicts, public criticism, and allegations targeting certain members of the executive board created a tense atmosphere.

Despite the turbulence, Neequaye remained committed to his duties, offering voluntary service in a role that did not provide any financial remuneration.

His leadership was characterized by dedication to uplifting Ghanaian boxing, even when the job demanded personal sacrifices.

Neequaye grateful to Ghanaian media

In his resignation announcement, Mr. Neequaye also expressed deep gratitude to the media fraternity and other stakeholders who supported him through both the highs and lows of his administration.

''Let me seize the opportunity to thank the media landscape for the support you offered me and my board members, especially those of us who suffered character assassination during these difficult times.Your media outlet is respectfully invited to the press conference on Friday at 10:00 AM to equip yourself with firsthand information.''

Although his presidency concludes prematurely, Abraham Kotei Neequaye’s contributions to Ghana boxing will be remembered, especially for his dedication and support for the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

Nigeria Boxing boss fires GBA over Olanrewaju's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the explosive rant of the president of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) Rafiu Oladipo against the Abraham Neequaye-led Ghana Boxing Authority over the demise of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju.

The boxer died after collapsing during a boxing match against John Mbanugu at the Bukom Arena on March 29 of this year.

