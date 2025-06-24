Former MMDCEs who served under the NPP from 2017 to 2024 have denied endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the party's flagbearership

The group stressed that no collective decision was made during their meeting at the Alisa Hotel in Accra

They warned that premature endorsements could harm party unity ahead of the 2026 NPP presidential primaries

On Monday, June 23, 2025, former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the NPP from 2017 to 2024 held a meeting with former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

After the meeting, it emerged in the media that over 200 of them had thrown their weight behind his bid for the party's flagbearership.

However, a group of the former MMDCEs has disputed reports claiming they endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP flagbearership.

According to them, no collective decision was made to support Dr Bawumia, and they are concerned about the potential implications of premature endorsements on the party's unity.

The former MMDCEs, consequently, cautioned party executives against openly declaring support for individual candidates, citing the negative impact such actions had on the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

Former MMDCEs’ group preaches party unity

Speaking on behalf of the group, one of the former MMDCEs emphasised the importance of maintaining party unity and avoiding actions that could be perceived as divisive.

"We never took any decision to declare our support for any candidate. We have not declared for Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong or the former vice president. So, if anyone claims that the former MMDCEs have collectively endorsed the former vice president, then that claim is a lie; there was no discussion," he said.

"After the meeting, one of our colleagues asked me to join them to do a declaration, and I asked him what the declaration was about, but he did not provide any meaningful response—only for us to hear later on that we have endorsed Dr Bawumia," he added.

The dispute over the endorsement highlights the need for clarity and transparency in the party's internal processes.

NPP to hold presidential primaries in 2026

The NPP is set to hold its presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, with several aspirants vying for the party's flagbearership.

The former MMDCEs had earlier met with Kennedy Agyapong and Bryan Acheampong, two of the leading flagbearer aspirants of the NPP, to listen to their plans and vision for the party.

Aside from Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term member of parliament for Assin Central, and Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former minister of agriculture, Dr Yaw Adutwum, former minister of education, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a former general secretary, have also declared their intentions to contest the presidential primaries.

Ken promises to raise $7M for NPP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong had pledged to support the NPP with $7 million if they would organise elections using the bottom-up approach.

Kennedy Agyapong was speaking at the NPP Constituency Chairmen Caucus conference held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He emphasised that the party’s current bottom-to-top structure for its internal elections should not be changed.

Mr Agyapong explained that the election process, which starts from polling stations through to the national level, remained the best.

