The Police Department in Clearwater, Florida, has shared details surrounding the death of the renowned wrestler Hulk Hogan

Hogan, regarded by many as the greatest wrestler of all time, passed away on Thursday morning in a suspected cardiac arrest

An old video showing Hulkamania dedicating his life to Christ alongside his wife has resurfaced online after his death

The world of wrestling is reeling from the loss of one of its greatest icons, Hulk Hogan. Known in real life as Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan passed away on the morning of Thursday, July 24. He was 71.

During a brief press conference, Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department offered the first official details surrounding Hogan's death.

Police confirm no foul play was involved in Hulk Hogan's sudden death on July 24, 2205. Photo by Chip Somodevilla.

Police confirm details on Hulk Hogan's death

“Just before 10 AM, the Clearwater Police Department responded to a house in the 1000 block of El Dorado Avenue for a medical-related call," Burnside shared, per Sescoops.

"It was discovered at that time that Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was experiencing a serious medical-related issue.

"Personnel provided medical treatment at that time and transported Mr. Bollea to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died at 11:17 AM.”

What caused Hulk Hogan's death?

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death. However, police say there are no signs of foul play.

Burnside explained that while a standard medical investigation is underway, no suspicious circumstances have been discovered.

Hulk Hogan was also known as the 'Yellow Man' due to the touch of yellow in his outfits in the squared ring. Photo by Kevin Winter.

Earlier reports from TMZ indicated that a 911 call was placed from Hogan’s home, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest.

While police did not confirm this detail, it aligns with reports that the legendary wrestler had been dealing with serious health challenges in recent months.

Hogan had recently undergone a major surgical procedure, which had kept him largely out of the spotlight.

Remembering Hulk Hogan's legacy

For fans across generations, Hulk Hogan wasn’t just another wrestler. He was a global phenomenon. His influence stretched far beyond the squared circle.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once in 2005 as a solo icon and again in 2020 with the New World Order (NWO), Hogan’s impact on the sport was profound.

He was a six-time WWE Champion, headlined countless WrestleMania events, and brought professional wrestling into the mainstream during the 1980s and 90s.

But Hogan’s fame wasn't confined to wrestling rings. He starred in films, launched successful TV shows, and won a highly publicised lawsuit against Gawker Media, which contributed significantly to his estimated $25 million net worth.

Since news of his passing broke, tributes have poured in from around the globe.

Fans, celebrities, and fellow wrestlers have all shared their grief and gratitude for a man who defined an era.

Hulk Hogan dedicates his life to Christ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a resurfaced video of Hulk Hogan dedicating his life to Jesus Christ has touched many hearts online.

The emotional footage, believed to be recorded 18 months before his passing, shows a powerful moment as Hogan and his wife, Sky, were baptised.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love,” Hogan said after his baptism.

