In 2016, he expanded his sanctuary by acquiring the adjacent property, transforming the space into a peaceful retreat

As the world mourns the loss of the wrestling legend, heartfelt tributes have continued to pour in from every corner of the globe

The global wrestling community has been left reeling following the sudden passing of one of its brightest lights, Hulk Hogan.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, the man who turned professional wrestling into a worldwide phenomenon, died on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71.

Hulk Hogan owned a massive $11.5 million estate in Clearwater, Florida. Photo credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images and Google Maps.

Hulk Hogan dies at 71

On that fateful morning, Hogan suffered what authorities suspect was a cardiac arrest.

Emergency responders rushed to his Clearwater, Florida, residence and administered treatment on the scene.

Despite their best efforts, both at home and later at Morton Plant Hospital, the larger-than-life figure could not be revived.

TMZ, the first to break the tragic news, reported that Hogan was taken from his home on a stretcher and transported by ambulance.

Hulk Hogan sadly passed away on July 24, 2025, at age 71. Photo by Alex Huckle.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. While an official cause of death has not been confirmed, police records indicate no foul play was involved.

Known for his bandana, booming voice, and iconic handlebar moustache, Hogan wasn’t just a wrestler; he was a movement.

His presence electrified arenas and living rooms alike, helping to launch the WWE (formerly WWF) into the global stratosphere.

From the mid-1980s through the early 2000s, he stood at the centre of wrestling’s golden age.

Children idolised him. Adults admired him. And with every leg drop and flex of his biceps, he brought theatre and charisma to the squared circle.

According to Sky Sports, Hogan was the main attraction in many of WWE’s biggest WrestleMania events, pulling record crowds and defining a generation of sports entertainment.

Inside Hulk Hogan's $11.5 million estate

Away from the ring, Hogan had carved out a life of luxury. In 2012, he purchased a stunning estate in Clearwater, Florida, for $3.3 million, per the Sun.

Four years later, he acquired the neighbouring property for $1.6 million, combining the two to create a serene haven now worth an estimated $11.5 million.

The main home boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and scenic water views on both sides.

Spanning nearly 5,500 square feet, the residence includes a wine cellar, a spacious terrace, and hurricane-resistant windows capable of withstanding winds up to 130 mph.

Each suite within the home features its own private bathroom and balcony, proof of Hogan’s larger-than-life taste, even in retirement.

Tributes pour in for Hulk Hogan

News of his death has prompted a flood of tributes from across the globe, testimonies to the man who transcended the boundaries of wrestling and pop culture.

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, whose professional relationship with Hogan stretched across decades, called him “the greatest WWE Superstar of all time” and hailed him as a “global phenomenon.”

Wrestling icon Ric Flair, a long-time friend and rival, said, “Hulkster, no one will ever compare to you,” adding that Hogan’s friendship meant the world to me.”

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, who shared the screen with Hogan in Rocky III, reflected warmly: “He was absolutely wonderful, and his amazing skill made Rocky III incredibly special.”

And former U.S. President Donald Trump, who once shared the WrestleMania spotlight with Hogan, described him as “MAGA all the way – Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.”

Hulk Hogan gives his life to Christ

The emotional clip, believed to have been recorded 18 months before his passing, captures the powerful moment Hogan and his wife, Sky, were baptised together.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love,” Hogan shared after the ceremony.

