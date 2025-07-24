A haunting video capturing Hulk Hogan’s final moments before he was rushed to the hospital has surfaced online

Police have released details surrounding the wrestling legend’s death, confirming that no foul play is suspected

Hogan’s magnetic charisma made him a beloved figure among fans of all ages during his storied wrestling career

The world of sports entertainment is mourning the loss of a legend: Hulk Hogan. Known offstage as Terry Gene Bollea, he died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

In the hours following the devastating news, a haunting video has emerged capturing the desperate final attempts to save his life.

Scenes of Hulk Hogan's final moments before being taken to the hospital. Photo credit: crissyglass19/TikTok and Mark Davis/Getty Images.

Haunting video shows Hulk Hogan being rushed to the hospital

Early Thursday morning, first responders were called to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida.

According to emergency dispatch reports, the call involved a suspected "cardiac arrest."

The newly surfaced footage, filmed from outside the residence, shows the urgent scene unfold.

In the video, paramedics are seen wheeling the wrestling icon on a stretcher toward an ambulance, performing chest compressions in a bid to revive him.

Watch the video:

TMZ reports that officers arrived on the scene at 9:51 AM. Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics took over care at the residence before transporting Hogan to a nearby medical facility. Sadly, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Later that day, Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department addressed the media in a short press briefing.

“Hulk died at 11:17 AM,” he said, before assuring the public that, “There are no signs of foul play or suspicious activity.”

The community had been holding onto hope in the weeks prior, as Hogan continued to recover from a series of surgeries.

His wife, Sky, whom he married in September 2023, had previously refuted reports that he was in critical condition, insisting at the time that his heart was “strong.”

Remembering Hulk Hogan's legacy

For fans spanning generations, Hulk Hogan was more than just a performer. From the 1980s to the early 2000s, he became the face of professional wrestling.

With his trademark bandana, handlebar moustache, Hogan turned the squared circle into a global spectacle.

He played a central role in catapulting the WWE, then WWF, into worldwide popularity.

Children, teenagers, and adults alike gravitated to his unmatched charisma and magnetic personality.

Sky Sports highlights that he headlined some of the most iconic WrestleMania events, drawing record crowds and ushering in what many consider wrestling’s golden era.

Hulk Hogan was a founding member of the New World Order (NWO). Photo by WWE/Getty Images.

His contributions didn’t go unnoticed. Hulk Hogan was honoured with a place in the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

First in 2005 as a solo inductee and again in 2020 as part of the legendary New World Order (NWO), the faction he helped create during his time in WCW.

Since his passing, tributes have poured in from every corner of the globe.

Hulk Hogan commits his life to Christ

