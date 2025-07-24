An old video of Hulk Hogan dedicating his life to Jesus Christ before his death has resurfaced online

The iconic wrestler sadly passed away on Thursday, July 24, after reportedly suffering from a cardiac arrest

He was a two-time Royal Rumble winner and later played the role of a WWE ambassador after retirement

The world of professional wrestling has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of one of its most beloved figures, Hulk Hogan.

The man who redefined sports entertainment for decades passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida, aged 71.

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan passes away at 71

According to a report by TMZ, emergency responders received a 911 call concerning a suspected cardiac arrest. Sadly, by the time help arrived, it was too late.

In recent weeks, concern had grown over Hogan’s health, though his representatives dismissed the speculation.

Despite years of physical toll and multiple surgeries, 25 in total, the two-time Royal Rumble winner continued to carry the torch of wrestling, both as a performer and later as a proud WWE ambassador.

Over the years, he became more than just a main-event superstar; he was a symbol of resilience, strength, and larger-than-life charisma.

His career saw him crowned as a WWE Tag Team Champion and a multiple-time titleholder, per Sky Sports.

Ric Flair mourns Hulk Hogan's death

Among the many tributes pouring in from fans and fellow wrestlers alike, Ric Flair’s heartfelt message stood out. The Nature Boy, Hogan’s long-time colleague and friend, expressed his devastation:

"I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend Hulk Hogan. Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business. An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father," he wrote on X.

Their careers often intertwined, and through fierce rivalries and backstage camaraderie, their bond became one of wrestling’s enduring friendships.

Hulk Hogan dedicates his life to Christ

In a deeply moving revelation, a video has resurfaced showing the wrestling legend dedicating his life to Jesus Christ.

The footage, reportedly taken 18 months before his death, captured a tender moment as Hulk and his wife, Sky, were baptised by full immersion.

His words after the baptism reflected a man at peace with his soul:

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love.”

Watch the video:

Across social media, fans have been sharing their grief and celebrating the life of a man who inspired millions.

Their words reflect the depth of Hogan’s influence—not just in the ring, but in their hearts.

@PaultheAcadian wrote:

"God bless him and his loved ones."

@DataRepublican said:

"🙏 What a blessing."

@Swordoftruth16 added:

"Hulkamania is now in Heaven."

@mathieu_guillet commented:

"Rest in peace at our Lord's side, giant. 🙏🏼"

@wegotthishit concluded:

"Sad here on Earth, but they are happy in Heaven."

Wrestling icon dies at age 60

In another emotional report, YEN.com.gh revealed that wrestling icon Sabu has died at the age of 60, leaving behind a legacy defined by grit, sacrifice, and an unyielding passion for the ring.

Sabu made his name in ECW, where he redefined hardcore wrestling with his daring use of barbed wire and breathtaking high-risk stunts.

