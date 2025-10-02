Bukom Banku was spotted at the GNAT Hall, proudly playing a fatherly role as he accompanied his daughter

The retired boxing icon joined several parents seeking solutions after the release of the 2025 SHS placement results

Fans have since applauded the former ABU African Lightweight champion for prioritising his children’s education

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, better known as Bukom Banku, showed a different side of himself when he accompanied his daughter to secure her Senior High School placement at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

Known for his flamboyant personality and celebrated exploits in the ring, the “African Mayweather” was instead seen playing the role of a supportive father, quietly ensuring his child’s educational future.

Bukom Banku supports his daughter, Memuna Kamoko, at the GNAT Hall as she seeks Senior High School placement. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X and bukombankufans/Instagram.

Bukom Banku plays fatherly role in daughter’s SHS placement

In a video shared on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight and WBO Africa Cruiserweight champion was spotted in conversation with an attendant behind a computer.

While his teenage daughter, Memuna Kamoko, sat in front of the official, Banku leaned forward, seemingly trying to make a case on her behalf, even gesturing to his wristwatch at one point.

The moment attracted curious glances as another parent approached him, possibly to question whether he was attempting to skip the queue.

Whether or not that was the case, his presence sparked lively reactions online, with many fans delighted to see him prioritising family over the spotlight.

Social media applauds Bukom Banku’s gesture

The scene quickly spread across social media, where fans praised the boxer for his commitment to his children’s education.

@jeneral_selorm remarked:

“There’s one thing I like about this man and it’s that he’s always present in his children’s life.”

@Sojourner_Y added:

“I respect Bukom Banku a lot for putting all his kids in school.”

@AMLJYAP confidently predicted:

“Wesley Girls straight.”

@Fortifed99 argued:

“He has represented Ghana on the international stage. He needs not to even be in queue.”

@ananse__kwaku jokingly wrote:

“It means his child got an aggregate not less than 43 😂😂😂.”

For many, the sight of Bukom Banku away from the boxing stage highlighted his softer side — a reminder that behind the showmanship is a devoted father who values education and places emphasis on empowering his two daughters, Zinabu Kamoko and Memuna Kamoko.

He has also been a strong pillar in the fledgling career of his son Abu Kamoko, aka Ambitious Tilapia, as noted by The Vaultz News.

Meanwhile, the GNAT Hall in Adabraka has in recent weeks become a hive of activity, as hundreds of anxious parents and students flock there to resolve challenges following the release of the 2025 Senior High School placement results.

Reports suggest that more than 107,000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates were not automatically placed in any of their preferred schools, leading to the massive turnout at the centre.

According to GES Hub, to address the situation, the Ghana Education Service set up resolution centres across the country.

The Ghana Education Service is taking steps to address the shortfall of BECE candidates who are yet to secure placement at the Senior High School level. Photo credit: @GhanaEducatio10/X.

Officials say the majority of complaints relate to school changes, with about 76% of candidates seeking transfers from category 'B' and 'C' institutions to category 'A' schools.

