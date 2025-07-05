Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has made an emotional appeal to President John Mahama regarding Nana Agradaa

Agradaa was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of a money-doubling scam.

In a heartfelt video, the former pugilist pleaded with the president to show compassion to the former traditional priestess

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has shared his emotional reaction to the sentencing of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

With tears in his eyes, the former pugilist made a heartfelt plea to President John Dramani Mahama, calling on the first gentleman of the land to step in and show compassion.

Bukom Banku pleaded with President Mahama to show compassion to Nana Agradaa following her conviction. Photo credit: @originalagradaa/TikTok, @eddie_wrt/X and John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

Nana Agradaa sentenced over money-doubling scam

On Thursday, July 3, a court handed Agradaa a 15-year jail term after she was found guilty of promoting charlatanic advertisements and defrauding unsuspecting individuals by false pretences.

The former traditional priestess turned preacher was convicted for leading a deceptive scheme in 2022 through a televised broadcast, where she claimed to possess spiritual powers that could multiply cash.

Her false claims lured numerous victims who handed over large sums of money in hopes of receiving miraculous financial returns.

As part of standard court procedures, Agradaa was made to undergo a pregnancy test before sentencing.

The results came back negative, allowing the process to move forward without delay.

Bukom Banku sheds tears for Agradaa

In a video that has since gone viral, Bukom Banku could barely contain his emotions.

Fighting back tears during the two-minute, 28-second clip, he begged President Mahama, whom he described as “the father of nations,” to intervene.

“Please, Daddy Mahama,” he cried, “I’m on my knees begging you. If you don’t do something, Agradaa could die in prison.”

Although Bukom openly criticised Agradaa for her deceptive actions, he said the harshness of the sentence had deeply affected him.

While admitting she may have some ties to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he still felt she deserved a second chance.

Watch the video:

The backstory behind Agradaa’s arrest and conviction

Nana Agradaa’s legal troubles began in October 2022, when police picked her up following a viral video in which some members of her church claimed they had been duped.

She was said to have invited the public to an all-night service at her church, promising that she could double their money through spiritual means.

Nana Agradaa was handed a 15-year sentence on Thursday, July 3, 2025, over fraud charges. Photo credit: @originalagradaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Authorities charged her with one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence.

Though she initially pleaded not guilty and was granted bail, further investigations led to additional charges being filed at Circuit Court 4 and Circuit Court 10.

According to the prosecution, over 1,000 people responded to her invitation and attended the church service.

Many handed over large amounts of money, believing in her promise. But instead of receiving the promised returns, they left empty-handed.

The court found her guilty, and she was sentenced accordingly.

Bukom Banku slams Okatakyie Afrifa

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Banku hit back at Okatakyie Afrifa for raising concerns about the funding of Sharaf Mahama’s Battle of the Beasts boxing event.

Bukom Banku defended Sharaf, clarifying that the event had no ties to public funds and insisting that the president’s son should not be dragged into such criticisms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh