A Ghanaian pastor has weighed in on rumours surrounding Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and his relationship with an older woman

The 18-year-old forward recently confirmed he is dating Argentinian entertainer Nicki Nicole, who is seven years his senior

The cleric’s remarks came before Yamal’s underwhelming display against PSG in the UEFA Champions League

A popular Ghanaian cleric has voiced his displeasure over reports linking Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to a woman twice his age.

The pastor, who is believed to be a devoted fan of the Catalan club, revealed he has tried several times to contact the teenager but has not been able to reach him.

Ghanaian pastor worried about Yamal’s private life

“I have called Lamine Yamal several times, but he hasn’t answered my calls,” the cleric said in Twi.

“They said he is in China. I wanted to give him strong advice after I heard he was chasing a 40-year-old woman.”

Watch the stern message to Yamal:

The comments come at a time when the 18-year-old forward’s private life has been under intense scrutiny.

Yamal recently confirmed his relationship with Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole, 25, after sharing a picture of the two together on Instagram during her birthday celebration.

The post, which came shortly after Barcelona’s comeback win against Levante, quickly went viral among his 37.6 million followers.

Before dating Nicole, the youngster had been linked with an adult star, adding fuel to speculation about his off-field lifestyle.

Analysing Yama's performance despite off-field controversies

While the noise around his relationships has dominated headlines, Yamal has remained focused on football.

The teenager made history by becoming the first player to win the Kopa Trophy in consecutive years, although he narrowly missed out on the Ballon d’Or to Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele.

Watch Yamal's acceptance speech after winning the Kopa Trophy:

Upon returning from injury, Yamal helped Barcelona to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga on September 28.

But his brilliance was muted in the Champions League days later, when Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the season against PSG.

The Spanish international completed the most dribbles in the game yet struggled to make an impact in the final third, per statistics culled from Fotmob.

He failed to register a shot on target, lost possession twice, and received a yellow card as PSG overturned Ferran Torres’ opener with goals from Senny Mayulu and Goncalo Ramos.

Yamal now has his sights set on redemption when Barcelona take on Sevilla in La Liga on Friday, October 5, as noted by Flashscore.

Yamal's dad confident his son will win Ballon d'Or

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that while Lamine Yamal missed out on the 2025 Ballon d’Or, his father, Mounir Nasraoui, remains confident the teenager’s moment is on the horizon.

Shortly after Ousmane Dembele was crowned in Paris, the proud father declared to reporters, 'Next year is ours.'

