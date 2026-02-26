Cristiano Ronaldo set up Sadio Mane for one of the five goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al Najma in the Saudi Pro League

Details have since surfaced about the assist, suggesting there was more to the moment than initially met the eye

Ronaldo and Mane will now aim to inspire Al Nassr to their first league title since the 2018/19 campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a captain’s performance on Wednesday night, scoring and creating as Al Nassr dismantled Al Najma 5-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

The veteran forward needed only seven minutes to make his mark, calmly converting from the penalty spot to set the tone. What followed was a ruthless display that strengthened Al Nassr’s grip at the top of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo spurs Al Nassr to their 11th successive win across all competitions. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fotmob, Kingsley Coman doubled the advantage in the 31st minute with his seventh goal of the season.

Inigo Martinez then tried his luck from a distance, and his effort took a wicked touch before flying into the net. The contest was effectively settled before the break.

Ronaldo was not done. During a rapid counterattack, he unselfishly squared the ball for Sadio Mane, who smashed home from close range.

Martinez later added his second of the evening to seal an emphatic victory and secure three precious points in the title race.

The result moved Al Nassr two points clear of Al Ahli and three ahead of Al Hilal, according to Flashscore. Yet beyond the numbers, the spotlight fell firmly on the understanding between Ronaldo and Mané.

Inside Ronaldo's emotional assist to Mane

According to Saudi journalist @k_alshenaif, Mane had been frustrated after failing to find the net in recent matches.

His last goal came against Al Ittihad on February 6. Ronaldo reportedly noticed his teammate’s mood and told him to stay calm.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s assist to Sadio Mane was his second of the 2025/26 campaign. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Moments later, he set him up to score. The gesture did not go unnoticed. Mane thanked him after the goal, and many interpreted the assist as a deliberate act of leadership.

"Sadio Mané was upset because he hadn’t scored. Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to him, telling him to calm down. Later Ronaldo assisted him for the goal, and Mané thanked him," the journalist said during his presentation, as translated in English.

It was a small moment that spoke volumes about the spirit inside the dressing room.

For a side chasing its first league crown since the 2018/19 season, such unity could prove decisive.

Saudi League title race heats up

Al Nassr have come painfully close in recent years, finishing second three times despite assembling a squad packed with elite talent. Something has always been missing at the crucial stage.

This campaign feels different. With 11 matches remaining, belief is growing among supporters that the long wait could finally end.

The chemistry between key figures, especially Ronaldo, who has over 500 goals since turning 30, and Mane, offers fresh hope that they can break the dominance of Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Next on the schedule is an away clash against Al Fayha on Saturday, February 28. History favours the Knights of Najd in this fixture. Another triumph would extend their remarkable winning streak to 12 matches.

Below are the fixtures for matchweek 24 in the Saudi League:

If they maintain this rhythm and continue to show the same togetherness, the dream of lifting the trophy may soon become reality.

