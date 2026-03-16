The music world is mourning the reported death of legendary guitarist Phil Campbell, who passed away at age 64 following complications from major surgery

Campbell rose to global fame as the longtime guitarist for Motörhead, a group he joined in 1984 and remained with for more than three decades

After Motörhead’s final years, the Welsh musician continued performing in a band he formed with his three sons

The music world has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of legendary Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

Legendary Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell reportedly dies at 64 after complications from a major surgery. Image credit: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Campbell’s death was announced on Friday, March 13, by his sons and members of the iconic British band.

According to a statement posted on Instagram, he died at the age of 64 after suffering complications from a major, complex surgery.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation,” the statement read.

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi’. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music, and the memories he created with so many will live on forever. We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Instagram post announcing Phil Campbell’s death is below.

Who was Phil Campbell?

Phil Campbell was an iconic Welsh rock guitarist popular for his stint with Motörhead for more than three decades.

He was born on May 7, 1961, in Pontypridd, Wales, and started playing the guitar at age 10, inspired by legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Tony Iommi, and Jimmy Page.

He first joined Motörhead in 1984 after auditioning to take over from Brian Robertson. His first recordings included the No Remorse compilation and 1986’s Orgasmatron.

Phil Campbell stayed with Motörhead from then until it was disbanded in 2015, carving out a legacy as one of the greatest of his time. He later formed a hard‑rock band featuring his three sons that released several albums and toured internationally.

Below is an Instagram video of Phil Campbell performing with his sons.

Reactions to Phil Campbell's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of Phil Campbell's death.

joesatriani said:

"Godspeed Phil. I will miss you. My deepest condolences to the Campbell family."

alexskolnick wrote:

"My memories of him with Motörhead are fond (and some of the funniest tour stories) My condolences the whole Phil camp. A true original onstage and off. RIP PC."

glennhughesonline commented:

"So very, very sad. Gabi & I send loving prayers to the Campbell family. RIP brother Phil 💜🙏."

Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica reportedly passes away after a botched second BBL surgery. Photo source: @ocaddy16

Source: TikTok

Nigerian socialite dies from surgical complications

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica died after developing complications from a second BBL surgery.

Jessica's death was reported on Monday, March 9, 2026, with her sister detailing the circumstances leading to her demise.

Source: YEN.com.gh