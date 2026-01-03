New details surrounding the tragic car accident involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria have revealed a twist of fate that may have altered the outcome

Reports indicate that the former heavyweight champion changed seats shortly before the vehicle collided with a stationary truck

The driver, a 47-year-old man, has since been charged with four offences by a Nigerian court, including driving without a valid licence

Anthony Joshua narrowly escaped death in a tragic road crash that claimed the lives of two close friends, following a last-minute decision that altered where he sat inside the vehicle.

The startling detail emerged during court proceedings involving his driver in Nigeria, adding a haunting layer to an already painful story.

Fate Intervened: Anthony Joshua Changed Seats Before Crash That Killed Two Friends. Photo credit: @acdmma_/X.

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua swapped seats before fatal crash

The revelation came to light at the Sagamu High Court during the hearing of Joshua’s driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode.

According to testimony presented in court, the two-time former world champion initially sat in the front seat of the Lexus Jeep shortly after arriving in Nigeria for vacation. Moments later, he was asked to move to the back.

That decision proved life-saving. The crash that followed killed Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, while the boxer survived with injuries.

Kayode, 47, appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to all four charges read to him.

The counts include dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without care and attention, and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

Members of his family were present as he maintained his innocence, claiming a brake failure caused the collision.

Driver denies charges as court hears seat swap details

Kayode’s lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, explained the seat change in comments to the Daily Mail.

"My client has pleaded not guilty, and what happened was an accident. I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet, but I know he is saying the brakes did not work.

"I also understand that the journey started in Lagos and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat, but the driver asked him to swap seats.

"He did this because Anthony is a big fellow, and he couldn’t see the wing mirror properly, so he asked him to move, and he sat behind the driver.

"From what I understand, Latif was in front and then changed seats with Anthony."

Fate Intervened: Anthony Joshua Changed Seats Before Crash That Killed Two Friends. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kayode, who has driven Joshua whenever he visits Nigeria for more than three years, was granted bail set at five million Naira, equivalent to GH¢ 36,506.

Under Nigerian law, bail does not require cash, as valuables may be used instead.

He was escorted to Sagamu Correctional Centre to complete paperwork, with the case adjourned to January 20 for trial.

In the aftermath, officials from Ogun and Lagos states issued a joint statement describing Joshua as “heavy-hearted” over the loss of two men regarded as close friends.

The statement confirmed that after leaving hospital, the boxer visited the funeral home where the bodies were “being prepared for repatriation”, marking a sombre end to what should have been a joyful trip.

Eyewitness details what happened at crash site

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian woman who was at the scene of Anthony Joshua’s accident described what she saw.

She said her husband’s car had a flat tyre, and they stopped to fix it just before the crash, which she described as sudden and frightening.

Source: YEN.com.gh