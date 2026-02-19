A veteran WWE director has died at 75 after more than four decades shaping the company’s global broadcasts and expansion

A respected wrestling figure has passed away at the age of 75 following ongoing health issues.

Kerwin Silfies served as a director for WWE for more than four decades, helping deliver live events to audiences around the world from 1985 until his retirement during the pandemic.

Triple H leads the tribute as a WWE legend dies after private battle with health issues.

Silfies directed the first edition of Saturday Night's Main Event and also oversaw WWE’s inaugural show in Saudi Arabia, along with numerous international events.

Behind the scenes, he was regarded as a key figure in expanding WWE’s reach both across the United States and globally.

He was particularly praised for crafting compelling character vignettes for wrestlers, with one of his most notable achievements being the development of Curt Hennig’s “Mr. Perfect” persona in the late 1980s.

Beyond WWE, Silfies directed a Civil War documentary narrated by Stacy Keach titled The Last Full Measure, which focused on the Battle of Gettysburg. Although he largely stayed out of the spotlight, he did make an appearance in WWE’s WrestleMania IX documentary.

Kerwin Silfies has died at 75. Photo: @SClubReport (X).

His passing comes shortly after the death of Japanese wrestling star Tadao Yasuda, who was found dead at his home in Tokyo on February 10 at the age of 62.

A former New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) world heavyweight champion, Yasuda had reportedly been working for a security company before his death.

He enjoyed a varied and successful career spanning sumo wrestling, professional wrestling, and mixed martial arts. After ending his sumo career in May 1992, he transitioned to professional wrestling and made his NJPW debut in 1994.

In 2001, Yasuda traveled to the United States to train in MMA, where he secured a notable submission victory over Jérôme Le Banner. His early MMA success helped propel him into a main event role in NJPW, culminating in his capture of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

He also competed in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) during its partnership with NJPW, facing opponents such as The Big Show. Yasuda frequently worked alongside WCW talent when they appeared in Japan.

Meanwhile, the professional wrestling community mourned the the death of former American wrestler Rick Link, who passed away at the age of 66.

Link was a well-respected figure on the wrestling circuit and is best remembered for his memorable clashes with Jerry “The King” Lawler, one of the sport’s most iconic performers.

According to The Sun, his career in professional wrestling began remarkably early, as he stepped into the ring at just 15 years old after training under veteran wrestler Johnny Hunter

