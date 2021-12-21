CAF's president Dr Patrice Motsepe has said his federation want to make sure the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament gave a good image of Africa

The continental football showpiece was supposed to take place in 2020, but much like all other world football international events, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The new date says the tournament is poised to come off in January 2022 but alongside the push back from European clubs, there have been talk of another postponement

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, has said his outfit is committed to make the upcoming 2021 AFCON a success.

Dr Motsepe suggested that his outfit is confident that the AFCON would be staged as planned, as he expressed their commitment to make AFCON in Cameroon a success.

The CAF President arrived in Cameroon's Nsimalen International Airport yesterday, Monday, December 20 for a two-day meetings with Cameroon officials on the upcoming football event.

"It's our home. It's the home for Africa. We will talk tomorrow and give you feedback. We're very clear in terms of our commitment to make the AFCON a success in Cameroon.

"So we will talk tomorrow and give you more feedback but I'm very confident that we will work together with the people of Cameroon, who are a proud football nation, who have made Cameroon proud and Africa proud...

"...and I'm confident that our meetings, both today and tomorrow, we will be able to come out of here and give Africa and the world the confidence that we have, the commitment to our people in Cameroon and the commitment to the development and growth of football in Africa", CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe said to the press on arrival at the airport in Cameroon.

European clubs refuse to release African players for AFCON

European clubs have said they will not release their African players to their national teams for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in January 2022.

The association body of European clubs, ECA, said the decision was reached in reaction to " three fundamental concerns for clubs when it comes to the release of players to national teams".

CAF rubbishes AFCON cancelation claims

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rubbished rumors of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) being postponed from next month to a much later time.

The rumors also had it that, host nation of the 24-team tournament, Cameroon might be losing their hosting privileges to a foreign country on another continent like Qatar.

