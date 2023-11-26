Ghana's U-15 school girls' team has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 CAF African Schools Football Championship in Togo

Ghana's U-15 school girls' team has successfully secured a spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2023 CAF African Schools Football Championship, taking place in Togo and overseen by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

The tournament aims to highlight the role of nurturing Africa's future football talents and leaders. In a closely contested match at the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers in Lome, Ghana triumphed over Cote D'Ivoire with a 3-0 victory.

Following this success, the Ghanaian team continued their impressive performance by defeating Benin with a scoreline of 1-0.

Their encounter with hosts Togo ended in a 1-1 draw. An additional boost came from a walkover against Nigeria, who withdrew from the game after Ghana had established a 3-0 lead.

This allowed Ghana to top the group, accumulating 10 points and securing a spot in the semi-finals.

With qualification to the semi-finals confirmed, the top-performing teams are now set to face off in intense clashes, each vying for a coveted spot in the championship final. Ghana is scheduled to compete against Togo, while Cote d'Ivoire will face off against Benin in these crucial encounters.

The outcomes of these matchups will determine the teams advancing to the final, bringing them one step closer to clinching the WAFU B Zone championship title.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies Fail To Make It To CAF Women's Champion's League Final

Earlier, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the Ghanaian champions, lost to Sporting Club Casablanca in the CAF Women's Champions League semi-final on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Despite an early lead from Comfort Yeboah, missed penalties by Yeboah, Latifa Abesik, and Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah led to a 3-2 shootout loss.

Ampem Darkoa will now vie for third place against ASFAR Club, while Sporting Club Casablanca advances to the final scheduled for Sunday, November 19.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C delivers their post-game media engagement in Twi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ampem Darkoa Ladies became the subject of conversations for many netizens after videos of their post-game interviews went viral.

In one of the videos, Comfort Yeboah interacted in her native Twi language. This act resonated with many Ghanaians who heaped the the team and CAF with significant praise.

