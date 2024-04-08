Kobbie Mainoo scored his second goal for Manchester United in the Premier League this season during their fixture against Liverpool

The young midfielder impressed football fans with the goal during the two-all draw, intensifying the hype around him this season

Many fans have raved about Mainoo's impressive performances for Manchester United, sharing their excitement for the 18-year-old's future

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has a great showing against Liverpool on Sunday, March 7, 2024. The 18-year-old midfielder scored his second goal of the season in a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Scousers, further intensifying the hype surrounding him.

Kobbie Mainoo showed his maturity on the field against one of the biggest clubs in the league. Despite the high pressure that comes with playing for Manchester United, the midfielder played well and found the back of the net. His performance was a critical factor in securing the draw for Manchester United, a result that has been met with mixed feelings.

United were in the lead for a large chunk of the second half after Mainoo's goal but unfortunately conceded a late penalty, leading to an equalizer for Liverpool. Mainoo's performance has, however, been a consolation for United fans.

Fans praise Kobbie Mainoo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JohnRob14594924 said:

Just love watching that goal. It's never going to get old!

Muhamma02492166 commented:

He can keep the ball on his feet, so he should play as a no10 . He also has an amazing scoring ability.

mrjefe said:

Mainoo's positional awareness and confidence to try that is amazing for someone so young. Perhaps having a proper DM, we could and should consider utilising Mainoo and Fernandez as a double attacking pivot

