Blakk Rasta shared his thoughts on Black Stars coach, Otto Addo’s latest call-up

Dede Ayew misses out on a spot in the Black Stars team ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Netizens have reacted to Blakk Rasta’s comments, sharing varying opinions

Popular Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta has hit out at Black Stars coach, Otto Addo over his decision to not call up Dede Ayew.

Blakk Rasta criticizes Otto Addo over Dede Ayew Black Stars omission Photo Source: @blakkrasta @andreayew10 @blackstarsofghana

Dede Ayew misses out on Black Stars Latest call-up

Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo hosted a press conference on Wednesday, 29th May 2024.

At the event, the coach announced that the captain, Dede Ayew will not be part of his team ahead of the upcoming games.

He also revealed that he had spoken with the player earlier to inform him about his decision.

Blakk Rasta Reacts To Dede Ayew’s Omission from The Team

Blakk Rasta did not take the news too kindly and has labelled Otto a “coward” for leaving out the Le Havre attacker.

Speaking on his Urban Blend radio show on 3FM, he stated that he has lost respect for the coach and that he was personally hurt by the coach’s decision.

“Now I don’t have any respect for this coach called Otto Addo. I used to, now I don’t,” he said.

Netizens React To Blakk Rasta’s Comments

The radio host’s comments has attracted mixed reactions on social media.

@RichyOsei tweeted:

“Sometimes Blakk Rasta de smoke Farouk Igbo”

@imMaxgh wrote:

“For me, I think Dede ayew should be dropped but not like dis. This is heartbreaking. He can be part of the team nd be at the bench for some time. He is our only EXPERIENCED player out der. He has been on almost the big stages of football. The guy should be honored.”

@LakersKwadwo wrote:

“These guys were paid allowances for their services. At a point they demanded the allowance be paid in cash before they play. And you think we owe him some form of gratitude.”

@OhenebaPinno wrote:

“Football is not run with emotions or sentiments. Dede has paid his dues to the stars and a legend as the coach said. However, we have young and better players who need to showcase their talent and help the stars. Someone was dropped and Dede got the chance to play and the cycle.”

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

