Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have arrived in the country after their trip to the United States

The former Ghana Premier League champions joined a select side in the United States for the game against DC United

Two of their players have absconded in the United States and were not part of the team that returned to Ghana

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko contingent that travelled to the United States for the Capital City Africa Cup have returned to Ghana.

However, the two players who absconded were not part of the team that arrived in Ghana on Monday, October 14, 2024.

The duo, who are from Sudan, left camp without permission on Friday, October 11, 2024, and have since not been found.

The Porcupine Warriors travelled to the United States with only seven players after struggles to acquire visas for their players for the Capital City Cup. The remaining players from the trip together with their coach touched down on Monday afternoon, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

This forced the club to withdraw from the game, but the players who travelled to the United States formed a Ghanaian select team to face DC United.

Team Ghana defeated DC United's U18 side to win the Capital City Cup.

Kotoko report missing duo to authorities

The Ghanaian club reported the disappearance of the Sudanese players to Fairfax County Police in the United States.

Investigations in currently ongoing but no updates have been received on the whereabouts of the players.

"Asante Kotoko SC regrets to inform our supporters and the public that two players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, both Sudanese nationals, are currently missing from the camp," wrote the club on their official website.

"The players left the team’s hotel without permission on Friday, 11th October 2024, and all efforts to contact or locate them have been unsuccessful. The club has officially notified law enforcement authorities in the United States and is cooperating fully to ensure their safe return."

Team Ghana beats DC United in USA

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian select team made up of players from Asante Kotoko and those plying their trades in the United States defeated DC United's U18 team in the Capital City Africa Cup on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Having had trouble securing visas for the required number of players for the match, Kotoko officially withdrew from the game but the team that travelled to the United States had to be merged for the encounter celebrating Ghana week in DC.

In an exciting encounter, the hosts, DC United opened the scoring early in the first half but the Ghanaian Select side responded through Asante Kotoko's Elvis Kyei Baffour before the break. Read more:

