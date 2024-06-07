Ghana Vs Mali: Kofi Gabs Goes Viral After Correctly Predicting Black Stars' Victory In Bamako
- Ghanaian man Kofi Gabs is among the few people to correctly predict the scores for the match between Ghana and Mali in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers
- The hardworking cleaner celebrated after the Black Stars' victory with his favourite meal in a viral video
- Some social media users have commented on Kofi Gabs popularly called Mr Happiness' lovely video on X
A Ghanaian man who works as a cleaner in the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs, popularly called Mr Happiness, has won many Ghanaians after predicting Blacks Star's triumph over Les Aigles of Mali.
In a video trending on X, the hardworking man with a Dutch password wore a sleeve yellow hoodie with Ghana flag colours and text boldly inscribed on it.
Kofi Gabs paired it with army green trousers and a hat while predicting the scores for the match between Ghana and Mali during the first half of the game.
Kobi Gabs celebrates after Ghana's victory over Mali
After making the right predictions, Ghanaian cleaner abroad, Kofi Gabs, celebrates Black Stars' victory with a sumptuous meal and a chilled bottle of champagne.
Kofi Gabs shows off his sneakers in his room
Kofi Gabs impressed his followers on X as he flaunted his collection of sneakers online.
Ghanaians react to Kofi Gabs' video on X
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
@Mmonkoaa stated:
No slander will be tolerated here . Even Dutch passport can see the future
@sanixutd stated:
Open telegram channel Bini man.. You are better than Ruf and Jey
@the_marcoli_boy stated:
Magic dey the Dutch passport inside ei
@fixondennis stated:
Your predictions are better than Enokay and the rest. PhD holders can’t do that either.
@MaameAmaAdoma stated:
You’re the GOAT now. Everything you say is right now
@boss_henryy stated:
Man you’re more than fabrizio oo. You for give correct scores oo
@Wee3ny3 stated:
Chale you for be president of Ghana
Kofi Gabs Responds To Critics: "I Will Apologise The Day You Get Stable Electricity
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mr. Happiness, who has stirred up many people and dropped a new video.
In his most recent video, he addresses Ghanaians who have demanded an apology for saying that a PhD from any Ghanaian university is inferior to a Dutch passport.
He declared that he would reply as soon as Ghana received reliable power, much like in the Netherlands, where he was granted Dutch citizenship.
