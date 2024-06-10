A video of the Black Stars players and Coach trimming their hair at a barbering shop in Kumasi has gone viral on social media

The barber, known as Celebrity Barber on social media gave the players, including Mohammed Kudus, Alexandar Dziku, etc., beautiful haircuts

Netizens who thronged the comment section were mesmerised by the looks of the players after the haircut

The Ghana national team, the Black Stars, is preparing for its crucial game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ahead of the game, the players received haircuts from a renowned barber known on social media as Celebrity Barber, adding a fresh and confident look to their game-ready appearances.

Celebrity Barber is a renowned Ghanaian barber whose clientele includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

The players, including Alexander Dziku and Mohammed Kudus, were captured on video taking their turns while trimming their hair.

@Celebrity Barber smiled while trimming the players' hair, delighted to leave his mark on their heads.

See video below:

Otto Addo gets celebrity haircut

Black Stars coach Otto Addo was not left out as he also took his turn to get his hair trimmed as shown in the video below.

Netizens react to video of Black Stars players getting celebrity haircuts

Netizens who saw the videos were mesmerised and took to the comment to express their admiration for the players with their fresh haircuts.

Ghana vs Mali: Black Stars arrive in Ghana after win against Mali, fans cheer them up: "More action"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have arrived safely in Ghana after their game against Mali on Thursday, June 6.

The team arrived in Kumasi via the newly commissioned International Airport on Friday dawn, at about 1:00 am.

Fans and netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted and took to the comment section to praise the players for their performance.

