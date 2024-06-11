The Black Stars visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi on Tuesday, June 11, 2024

The Black Stars have visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi following their victory over the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars defeated CAR 4-3 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Jordan Ayew scoring a hat-trick.

Hours after the game, the Black Stars officials and players paid a special visit to KATH, the biggest health facility in the middle and northern parts of Ghana.

The visit was to acquaint the players with the progress of work in HEAL KATH, a project started by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to renovate the facility.

Black Stars receive a rousing welcome at KATH

In a video sighted on Instagram, the team was given a rousing welcome after arriving at the hospital.

Many gathered around their bus and started shouting the names of players as they got down from bus.

Photos shared by UTV showed the players in the wards interacting with some patients at the hospital. Hat-trick hero Jordan Ayew was spotted shaking the hand of a man who had been put on a drip.

Jordan Ayew talks about the favourite position he likes to play

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew had opened up about the position he plays.

In a video, Jordan, who was speaking in a press conference after Ghana defeated the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifier, said he preferred to play as the main striker for his team.

The hat trick hero said he started his career as a striker, but because of his versatility, coaches tend to play in different positions, a situation he does not complain about.

