Ghana Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey has praised the football fans who thronged the Bara Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, to support the team against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated the CAR 4-3 on matchday four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Kumasi, climbing second in Group I with nine points.

Speaking after the crucial win, Tariq Lamptey, who plays his club football for Brighton in the English Premier League, said the fans served as the 12th man on the pitch for that difficult encounter.

He said the support from the fans was massively loud, adding that it propelled them to win the match against the CAR.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Tariq Lamptey appreciated the fans for trooping to the stadium in droves to give them that extra edge to overpower The Wild Beasts, the nickname of the CAR national team.

"It was very loud, lots of support; we could feel it straight away because that type of support just pushes you on and motivates you to work hard and get the results for the teams and for the fans as well because we know how important it is for us to win," he told @3sportsgh in a video shared on TikTok.

Tariq switch nationality to represent Ghana

The game against CAR was the first time Tariq Lamptey played at the Bara Sports Stadium after switching his nationality to represent the country of his parents, having played for England at the youth level.

Tariq made his debut for the Black Stars in September 2022, coming on as a 72nd-minute substitute to replace Denis Odoi in a 3-0 friendly defeat against Brazil at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, France.

Tariq Lamptey was part of the Black Stars final squad for the FIFA World Cup, which Qatar hosted in November of that same year.

Tariq Lamptey lands in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tariq Lamptey, who plays for English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion landed in Ghana for charity work.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Tariq spoke in a thick British accent, which wowed many Ghanaians, especially ladies.

The Ghanaian star spoke about why he decided to play for Ghana and his experience in the EPL.

